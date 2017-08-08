ARFF chief James Diaz resigns

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting chief James Diaz left the position last month, making the position vacant. Commonwealth Ports Authority has yet to name his replacement as of press time.

“I informed the CPA about my plan to leave work last April due to medical reasons. I was diagnosed [with] diabetes four years ago and I want to take care of my health from here on,” Diaz said.

Diaz joined CPA ARFF in 1990 and has committed 27 years of service to the department.

“It was my first job. I rose through the ranks, from being a trainee to a firefighter and in 2007 I was named fire chief. I moved up by working hard. I love being a firefighter.”

The core of Diaz’s work was in aviation safety and his job’s biggest challenge was to meet the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration.

“It was a big responsibility but we do our part. Me and my team’s focus were safety equipment and facility-wise,” said Diaz.

Assistant fire chief for operations Frederick A. Pangelinan said, “Diaz was a good leader. We worked well.”

Before he left the department, Diaz gave recommendations of people who can fill the fire chief position.

“I made recommendations of people who I know will continue the objectives and vision of the department. These people have good character, leadership skills, innovative, and understand ARFF responsibilities,” he said.