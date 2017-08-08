ARFF chief James Diaz resigns

By
|
Posted on Aug 08 2017

Tag: , , ,

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting chief James Diaz left the position last month, making the position vacant. Commonwealth Ports Authority has yet to name his replacement as of press time.

“I informed the CPA about my plan to leave work last April due to medical reasons. I was diagnosed [with] diabetes four years ago and I want to take care of my health from here on,” Diaz said.

Diaz joined CPA ARFF in 1990 and has committed 27 years of service to the department.

“It was my first job. I rose through the ranks, from being a trainee to a firefighter and in 2007 I was named fire chief. I moved up by working hard. I love being a firefighter.”

The core of Diaz’s work was in aviation safety and his job’s biggest challenge was to meet the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration.

“It was a big responsibility but we do our part. Me and my team’s focus were safety equipment and facility-wise,” said Diaz.

Assistant fire chief for operations Frederick A. Pangelinan said, “Diaz was a good leader. We worked well.”

Before he left the department, Diaz gave recommendations of people who can fill the fire chief position.

“I made recommendations of people who I know will continue the objectives and vision of the department. These people have good character, leadership skills, innovative, and understand ARFF responsibilities,” he said.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook6Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Bea Cabrera Author

Related Posts

The 80-percent loot!

Posted On Aug 09 2017
, By

$1.4M to unfreeze wages OK’d

Posted On Aug 09 2017
, By
0

Shell honors Delta, Arenovski with two awards at NYC event

Posted On Aug 07 2017
, By

Community embraces IT&E concert

Posted On Aug 07 2017
, By
  • Curious

    Take care and stay healthy

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 7, 2017

Posted On Aug 07 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 4, 2017

Posted On Aug 04 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

CAMPUS BRIEFS – AUGUST 9, 2017

Posted On Aug 09 2017

MCS revives band program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

Research: Nutrition information, food demo affect eating habits of children

Posted On Aug 08 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 9, 2017, 3:45 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 45°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 1 m/s W
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune