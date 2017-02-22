Armed man robs Dandan store

A masked man who was carrying a handgun sprayed pepper mace on a store owner during an armed robbery at LZ Market along Dandan Road on Monday night.

The masked robber ran off with $800 in cash and got into a get-away car being driven by another person.

The store’s surveillance camera captured the entire incident.

Saipan Tribune learned that as soon as customers left the store, the masked man came inside, pointed a handgun at the male owner who was at the cashier’s counter, and demanded money.

The store owner handed the robber money from the counter, but the suspect asked for more. At one point, the suspect had a hard time holding the bills as the store owner handed him more money.

Before leaving the counter, the suspect sprayed pepper mace on the victim’s face. The store owner’s horrified 13-year-old son, who was near the counter, managed to run off.

When the suspect ran outside the store, the store owner ran to follow the suspect. Police were then called.

It was the first time the store was robbed after it opened in 2012.

Last October, a 44-year-old woman was injured when a group of masked persons beat her up, tied her arms behind her back, and taped her mouth during a robbery at her residence in Gualo Rai.

The suspects managed to take only a cell phone as they ran away when the victim’s roommate arrived at the house, police said.