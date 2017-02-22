Armed man robs Dandan store

Robber points gun, sprays store owner with pepper mace
This frame grab from a surveillance camera shows an armed robbery at LZ Market in Dandan on Monday night. The suspect pointed a handgun at the store owner, demanded money, and sprayed pepper mace on the victim. The suspect managed to run off with $800 cash. The robbery lasted less than a minute. (Ferdie de la Torre)

A masked man who was carrying a handgun sprayed pepper mace on a store owner during an armed robbery at LZ Market along Dandan Road on Monday night.

The masked robber ran off with $800 in cash and got into a get-away car being driven by another person.

The store’s surveillance camera captured the entire incident.

Saipan Tribune learned that as soon as customers left the store, the masked man came inside, pointed a handgun at the male owner who was at the cashier’s counter, and demanded money.

The store owner handed the robber money from the counter, but the suspect asked for more. At one point, the suspect had a hard time holding the bills as the store owner handed him more money.

Before leaving the counter, the suspect sprayed pepper mace on the victim’s face. The store owner’s horrified 13-year-old son, who was near the counter, managed to run off.

When the suspect ran outside the store, the store owner ran to follow the suspect. Police were then called.

It was the first time the store was robbed after it opened in 2012.

Last October, a 44-year-old woman was injured when a group of masked persons beat her up, tied her arms behind her back, and taped her mouth during a robbery at her residence in Gualo Rai.

The suspects managed to take only a cell phone as they ran away when the victim’s roommate arrived at the house, police said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter

  • Ioanes

    When people rob at gunpoint you wonder of the safety of our communities, scary!

  • John M. Reyes

    DPS?!….. C’mon now theirs just too much of this happening!!!… make use of those New uniform being issued & newly hired Cadets…. it’s getting frustrating for our tiny island to be going through this stuffs… tackle em down thieves & keep our island safe…. just can’t believe our island anymore… here in the Mainland is much more dangerous compare to our island…. so many officials for what?!….

  • captain

    So under the proposed amended “Mandatory Sentencing Law” this crime while “only brandishing a handgun” would be exempt by any “mandatory sentence” due to the fact that the robber did NOT shoot anyone in the course of this crime. Also this guy would be “exempt” if he claims he shot the victim by accident.

    Also by his actions of “spraying mace” (Or pepper spray) the criminal would be exempt. Best Paul and other reflect on this.
    Also any bets that this criminal will not be caught ? If by chance he is caught he will be related to one of the elected (or cops)

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

