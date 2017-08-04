Ashley Dangol sets age group records

By
|
Posted on Aug 04 2017

Tag: , , ,

Tsunami Saipan’s Ashley Dangol, seen here racing in the 100m butterfly event in the 2017 SSC International Meet held at the Kan Pacific Swimming Pool, made two age group marks in a tournament in Japan last month. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Tsunami Swimming Center Saipan’s Ashley Dangol marked two age group records when she competed in the Gifu Prefecture Championships held at the Nagara River Swimming Plaza in Japan late last month.

Dangol earned her first record in the girls 11 to 12 division after timing in at 1:13.19 in the 100m butterfly event. She eclipsed the age group mark (1:16.27) former Tsunami Saipan swimmer Miky Tammy posted on May 11, 2013. The 11-year-old’s second record also came in the butterfly swim (200m) as she clocked in at 2:45:00, more than 12 seconds faster than Tammy’s 2:57.42 registered on May 24, 2013.

With Dangol’s feats in Japan, she now joins Tammy, Myana Welch, Grace Kimball, and Angel Marie Tan on the record-holders’ list in the girls 11 to 12 division. Dangol also got the Tan Siu Lin Foundation/NMSA Female Student Athlete of the Month award for her record-breaking swims in the July 29-30 tournament.

Sharing the top student honors with Dangol is fellow swimmer Kento Akimaru of Saipan Swim Club.

The incoming Marianas High School senior was recognized for his outstanding showing in two tournaments in Hawaii last month.

The 16-year-old Akimaru first participated in the 69th Annual Keo Nakama Invitational held at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Waipahu and ruled the 15 to 16 age group after collecting 60 points and beating more than 20 swimmers in his division. In the same tournament, Akimaru shattered the 15 to 16 age group’s 800m and 1,500m records set by CNMI Sports Hall of Famer and Olympian Jonathan Sakovich.

The SSC swimmer also joined the third leg of the North Shore Swim Series and was the No. 1 overall finisher among nearly 400 swimmers who completed the 1.8-mile swim from Jaco’s Chun to Waimea Bay in Oahu.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Sanpoen releases 300 lanterns into the sea

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By

Noru now a supertyphoon but moves away

Posted On Aug 01 2017
, By
0

Yamaha certifies two Joeten Motors technicians

Posted On Jul 25 2017
, By

Kurata: Kuentai mission to repatriate remains hindered by lack of permits

Posted On Jul 11 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 4, 2017

Posted On Aug 04 2017

Community Briefs - August 3, 2017

Posted On Aug 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS students show gains in national standardized tests

Posted On Aug 04 2017

GMS to host academic quiz bee, talent show

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 4, 2017, 9:55 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 41°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune