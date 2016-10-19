Asia Pop 40 goes to air in Guam

Asia Pop 40 is now on air in Guam after Choice Broadcasting LLC’s new Star

101FM station began broadcasting the three-hour weekly-syndicated chart show last weekend.

AP40 launched across Guam on Saturday, Oct. 15, and will air weekly on Saturdays from 11am-2pm and repeated on Sundays at 7pm to 10pm.

Choice Broadcasting’s managing partner, Ray Gibson, said, “We see the potential of Asia Pop 40 as a show that will be very much liked by our audience. Across Guam, we have a significant younger audience and we believe Asia Pop 40 will be enjoyed by all here in Guam. We want to air a show that is a proven success for our new launch and the ratings results in other markets prove that Asia Pop 40 has struck the right chord with Asian music lovers.”

Asia Pop 40 is hosted by media celebrity Dom Lau. The program is Asia’s first locally-produced chart countdown radio program and also the first syndicated Asian-produced radio show. It currently airs in over 40 markets across Southeast Asia and China in both English and Mandarin.

Singapore’s EON Media Group produces Asia Pop 40. CEO and executive producer Rob Graham said, “We are thrilled that AP40 can now be heard in Guam on Star 101. This is our first step into U.S. territory, so it’s a very exciting moment for us.”

The Asia Pop 40 chart is compiled using Asian chart data provided exclusively by iTunes, which can be seen at www.asiapop40.com.