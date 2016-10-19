Asia Pop 40 goes to air in Guam

By
|
Posted on Oct 19 2016

Tag: , , ,

Asia Pop 40 is now on air in Guam after Choice Broadcasting LLC’s new Star

101FM station began broadcasting the three-hour weekly-syndicated chart show last weekend.

AP40 launched across Guam on Saturday, Oct. 15, and will air weekly on Saturdays from 11am-2pm and repeated on Sundays at 7pm to 10pm.

Choice Broadcasting’s managing partner, Ray Gibson, said, “We see the potential of Asia Pop 40 as a show that will be very much liked by our audience. Across Guam, we have a significant younger audience and we believe Asia Pop 40 will be enjoyed by all here in Guam. We want to air a show that is a proven success for our new launch and the ratings results in other markets prove that Asia Pop 40 has struck the right chord with Asian music lovers.”

Asia Pop 40 is hosted by media celebrity Dom Lau. The program is Asia’s first locally-produced chart countdown radio program and also the first syndicated Asian-produced radio show. It currently airs in over 40 markets across Southeast Asia and China in both English and Mandarin.

Singapore’s EON Media Group produces Asia Pop 40. CEO and executive producer Rob Graham said, “We are thrilled that AP40 can now be heard in Guam on Star 101. This is our first step into U.S. territory, so it’s a very exciting moment for us.”

The Asia Pop 40 chart is compiled using Asian chart data provided exclusively by iTunes, which can be seen at www.asiapop40.com.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 14, 2016

Posted On Oct 14 2016

Community Briefs - October 13, 2016

Posted On Oct 13 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 18, 2016, 10:04 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:09 PM
sunset: 7:55 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune