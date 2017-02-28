Atkins Kroll offers pickup as hole-in-one prize

Atkins Kroll (Saipan) Toyota is offering a brand new 2017 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab as a hole-in-one prize in the upcoming 14th Annual NMC Foundation Golf Tournament.

“Supporting higher education and workforce development in the Marianas has always been a key priority for Atkins Kroll,” said Alex Hammett, operations director of Atkins Kroll (Saipan) Toyota. “We are excited to be part of the NMC Foundation’s Golf Tournament this year and look forward to a successful event in March.”

“Atkins Kroll has been a longtime supporter of Northern Marianas College and we are extremely thankful for their contribution,” said NMC president Dr. Carmen Fernandez.

“Atkins Kroll’s hole-in-one donation brings a lot of excitement to the tournament,” said Mary Tenorio, NMC Foundation president. “We are definitely grateful for the company’s support of the tournament.”

The 14th Annual NMC Foundation Open golf tournament will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Saipan Laolao Bay Golf & Resort (east course) with a show time of 6am and a shotgun start at 7am. The tournament will follow a medal play format.

First place winners in the men’s Championship, A, B, C, Senior, and Ladies Flights will each receive $500, while $300 and $200 will go to the second and third place finishers.

Other hole-in-one prizes include a 2017 Mazda6i Sport from Triple J Motors as well as thousands of dollars in cash prizes offered by McDonald’s and Marianas Insurance.

Registration forms are available at the Laolao Bay Golf Resort and at the NMC Cashiers Office, where payments for the registration fee can be made as well.

For more information on how to donate to the NMC Foundation or to register to play, log on to www.marianas.edu or call 237-6833. (NMC)