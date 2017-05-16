Author invites public to book signings

Author Katrina Manning invites stateside residents to see her during the first two stops of her intimate U.S. book tour. Her book signings will perform a double duty: meeting people in person and donating a portion of her funds to animal shelters.

Manning will be signing her first book, “Marmalade’s Exciting Tail” on Sunday, June 25, at 1pm to 3pm at Petsmart, 600 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858. A portion of her proceeds will be donated to Saving Graces 4 Felines.

She will then have a book signing at the Utah Pet Adoption Center on Saturday, July 29, 1pm to 4pm, 1955 N. Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT, 84116.

Manning is the daughter of Ed and Frances Kilili Arriola of Saipan and Keith and Yolanda Manning of Dallas, Texas. Growing up on Saipan, she attended Saipan Community School, Grace Christian Academy, and the Northern Marianas College before moving to the U.S. mainland to complete her college degree and further her career.

In addition, she helped to create the Saipan Dreams Fan Fiction contest with the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. The fan fiction contest will be back in early December of 2017.

Apart from penning The Marmalade Series, Manning has been writing full-time for several global software companies since 2009. Dates for future book signings will be posted on The Marmalade Series Facebook page.

She has fond memories of life on Saipan, from the mesmerizing beaches to eating her favorite dishes: chicken kelaguen and latiya. Manning hopes she’ll get to see some mainland-based locals along her first U.S. tour. (PR)