Author invites public to book signings

By
|
Posted on May 16 2017

Tag: , , ,

Marmalade's-Exciting-Tail

Author Katrina Manning invites stateside residents to see her during the first two stops of her intimate U.S. book tour. Her book signings will perform a double duty: meeting people in person and donating a portion of her funds to animal shelters.

Manning will be signing her first book, “Marmalade’s Exciting Tail” on Sunday, June 25, at 1pm to 3pm at Petsmart, 600 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858. A portion of her proceeds will be donated to Saving Graces 4 Felines.

She will then have a book signing at the Utah Pet Adoption Center on Saturday, July 29, 1pm to 4pm, 1955 N. Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT, 84116.

Manning is the daughter of Ed and Frances Kilili Arriola of Saipan and Keith and Yolanda Manning of Dallas, Texas. Growing up on Saipan, she attended Saipan Community School, Grace Christian Academy, and the Northern Marianas College before moving to the U.S. mainland to complete her college degree and further her career.

In addition, she helped to create the Saipan Dreams Fan Fiction contest with the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. The fan fiction contest will be back in early December of 2017.

Apart from penning The Marmalade Series, Manning has been writing full-time for several global software companies since 2009. Dates for future book signings will be posted on The Marmalade Series Facebook page.

She has fond memories of life on Saipan, from the mesmerizing beaches to eating her favorite dishes: chicken kelaguen and latiya. Manning hopes she’ll get to see some mainland-based locals along her first U.S. tour. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Ex-track star turned actress

Posted On Nov 28 2016
, By
0

McDonald’s Middle Road honors CNMI champ’s visit

Posted On Nov 01 2016
, By
0

Wolf and Borja top poetry competition

Posted On Oct 21 2016
, By
0

Wolf brothers thank supporters

Posted On Aug 12 2016
, By
  • Jack Bo

    Super job! Way to go!

  • Flame Tree

    You’re a trailblazer Katrina! Keep it up!

  • gator croc

    We’re really proud of you Kat!

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2017

Posted On May 19 2017

Community Briefs - May 18, 2017

Posted On May 18 2017

Community Briefs - May 17, 2017

Posted On May 17 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SIS’ Cerinn Hwang wins National Merit Scholarship

Posted On May 17 2017

NMC Nursing Program is now accepting  applications

Posted On May 15 2017

Manta Ray Battalion wins overall drill meet award

Posted On May 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 22, 2017, 4:11 AM
Sunny
Sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 7:47 PM
sunset: 8:40 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune