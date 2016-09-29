Back-to-back victories for SCS

Saipan Community School earned two straight wins in the middle school division of the 2016-2017 Coalition of Private Schools Sports Association Volleyball League this week.

The Tsunamis got their first last Tuesday when they hosted Mt. Carmel School 1 and secured the early victory in the three-set match. The Kaebra LaGrange-coached SCS was awarded the win after only two sets, 25-13, 25-15. The Knights and the Tsunamis played the no-bearing third set for practice purposes with the visiting team this time prevailing to avoid being swept, 15-10.

From its home turf, SCS went to Agape Christian School’s court in Middle Road yesterday and rode on the momentum it got from its convincing victory against MCS 1 to beat the host squad.

LaGrange’ wards took the opening set by 8 points, 25-17, to move a set away from wrapping up the game. In the second set, the opposing teams went back and forth and were tied last at the 19-all tally before SCS scored six straight points to get the win.

With its pair of victories this week, SCS improved its record to 3-5, while Agape fell to a 2-4 mark.

In other results, defending champion Saipan International School 1 and Grace Christiasn Academy 1 prevailed against the respective opponents.

SIS 1 dueled GCA 2 at the Geckos court in As Lito last Tuesday and won all three sets, 25-17, 25-18, 15-8. GCA 1, on the other hand, hosted SIS 2 and the Eagles also registered a sweep, 25-5, 25-10, 15-9. GCA 1 now has a 6-0 mark, while SIS 1 holds a 4-1 record, pending results of their separate games yesterday.

SIS 1 was scheduled to face Whispering Palms at the latter’s court in Navy Hill yesterday, while GCA 1 was slated to meet MCS 1 at the Knights turf. Two other matches were played yesterday with MCS 2 battling SIS 1 at the Geckos court and Seventh Day Adventist hosting Marianas Baptist Academy.

Today, five matches will take place. At the MBA court in Dandan, the host will challenge Agape, while Whispering Palms will pay SCS a visit in Susupe. The three other games scheduled today are SIS 1 vs MCS 2 at SIS; SIS 1 vs MCS 1 at Mt. Carmel; and sister teams GCA 1 vs GCA 2 in their Navy Hill court.

One more playing week (Tuesday/Oct. 4) and a couple of make-up games are left in the first round of the competition. The middle school contest will be played in a two round-robin format to determine the rankings in the playoffs, which will run from Nov. 10 to 18.