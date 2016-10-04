Bank of Guam is recognized thrice in 10 days

HAGATNA, Guam—Bank of Guam won three recognitions within a 10-day period in September 2016.

The bank was named among the top 1 percent most extraordinary banks in the U.S. by the Institute for Extraordinary Banking in Chicago, Illinois. Awarded the Institute’s Banky Award, Bank of Guam was recognized for its commitment to strong community banking at the Extraordinary Banking Awards ceremony held Sept. 21, 2016, in Chicago.

Days later, at the American Bankers Association Marketing Conference’s Sept. 26 awards ceremony, Bank of Guam was named the winner of the 2016 ABA Bank Marketing Video Contest in the $1-billion to $5-billion category. The contest winner, which was from among 400 entries, was voted on initially by a panel of 60 judges and the public, and the final selection was made by the attendees of the annual conference.

Finally, Bank of Guam repeated its win as “Best Bank” in Pika’s Best of Guam competition, sponsored by the Pacific Daily News. The bank won for both 2015 and 2016, and bested national financial institutions.

Lou A. Leon Guerrero, Bank of Guam president, chief executive officer and board chair stated, “What a special week it was for Bank of Guam and our island community. To have earned two national honors within days of each other, culminated by the highest local recognition we could have been recognized for, is testament to the stature of our bank both locally and in the United States. We thank our employees, shareholders, our community as well as our peers for this validation of our striving for excellence.”

