Bank of Hawaii donates $25K to NMC

Northern Marianas College recently received $10,000 from the Bank of Hawaii, bringing the total donation the bank has made to the community college to $25,000. Earlier this year, the Bank of Hawaii Foundation contributed $15,000 to support Northern Marianas College’s business programs.

“We recognize and are happy to support the important work that Northern Marianas College is doing to help our students prepare for meaningful careers in business, education, nursing, criminal justice, natural resources, and hospitality management,” said Rose Sumor, Bank of Hawaii vice president and branch manager-Gualo Rai branch.

The presentation of the donation was made at the Gualo Rai branch, which was recently opened for business several months ago. In addition to Sumor, Bank of Hawaii assistant vice president and assistant branch manager Herminio Matsumoto was on hand to present the check.

Accepting on behalf of NMC were David Attao, NMC interim president; Leo Pangelinan, dean of Student Services; Jacqueline Che, director of Institutional Effectiveness; Dr. Brady Hammond, Language and Humanities chairperson and NMC’s Accreditation liaison officer; and James Glenn, NMC Foundation director.

“NMC students and employees are extremely thankful to Bank of Hawaii for its very generous contribution to NMC,” said Attao. “The company has been an unwavering supporter of higher education in the Pacific and we are glad to have Bank of Hawaii as a strategic partner as we expand higher education opportunities for our students.”

Attao added, “Graduates from our business programs and in our other degree program have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and business and government leaders.”

“Bank if Hawaii’s donation allows the institution to continue providing high quality programs so that more of our graduates can fill critical workforce needs and contribute to the local economy,” said Attao. (PR)