Banned pesticides intercepted

BECQ Pesticide Branch and the Division of Customs Airport continue to work together to prevent the importation of illegal pesticide in the CNMI.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, customs airport officers intercepted a total of 36 individual boxes of illegal insecticides from three construction workers on an Asiana Airlines flight from China. The individuals were contract workers under the employment of a construction company.

The products included eight different brands of mosquito coils bearing Chinese labeling and no EPA establishment number indicating that the products were not manufactured in an U.S. EPA registered establishment.

Through the new amended contraband law (Public Law 19-54) violators may be criminally charged for the importation of pesticides determined to be contrabands as defined by law. (Office of the Governor)