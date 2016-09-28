Base facilities experience duplicate charges

ASAN, Guam—Customers at Joint Region Marianas’ base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Child and Youth Program (CYP) facilities may have recently experienced duplicate debit and credit card charges due to a computer system error.

A system update began on Saturday, Sept. 24 but was stopped the next day when some customers noticed erroneous charges. All facilities are working with the appropriate banks to refund those charges in the next few days.

There is no evidence of large-scale hacking or identity theft. Customers do not need to take any action to have their accounts refunded but they may reach out to the following point of contact for more information: Warfighter & Family Readiness at 349-4223.

