Battleground for good government

The MV Luta’s evolving newsworthy account is no longer an anecdotal phenomenon, but one caused by non-incidental manifestation of corruption cooked from the start. The governing muscle of government drift in silence and no one seems to be minding the issue, and in their hope linger that Mr. John DelRosario’s effort will derail and stop its forward traction within the judicial system. OPA, OAG, the entire legislative elected representatives, the professional lawyers in their respective offices of this government and bureaucrats in appointed offices are all professionals who have contracted the disease called “professional deformity”.

The loser is the taxpayers and treated by these elite as the “day’s fly” that can be shooed away and swapped out as inconsequential trash. The CNMI’s treasury is an open checkbook for those who raid it in broad daylight and with the stroke of a pen. Defenders of the public purse shield their culpability by pleading their professional deformity ignorantly hailing that “am not a lawyer” and “asserting constitutional immunity” as normal deal of the corrupted government. This is what we get as adulterated services of the revelatory value spoken by elected and appointed servants of this government. And, these professed trusted and credible professionals could hardly be expected to escape their own professional deformation as the rationale turns more and more completely to their social functions. Unmistakably, their positions in this government should be a test of courage with the Judicial Branch in the hope that it would stand as the impartial arbiter to all these conundrums. When Mr. John DelRosario’s lawsuit prevails, this government should behave with decency and uncompromising respect of the governed. Reality fixes, however, where troublesome and profound ambiguity resides with our elected and appointed elites of an unpretentious virgin government.

Corruption comes in many forms and falsities, some obvious and many in secrecy and rational concoction in ordinary or extraordinary fashion. But, our elected and appointed elite finds ways in which to justify their existence within the somber community of professional savants and public gatekeepers. This is the breeding ground of corrupt endeavors, but it could be also the battleground for good government. When our elected representatives failed the electorates, our only hope and last resort rests with an impartial arbiter, and Mr. John DelRosario is praying that one exists within our judicial system. We can tame corruptness and corruption in government in a «policing the police» system, or something like the devil investigating hell. If this government finds it appropriate to defend its inner circles of elected and appointed elites, and the muffling OPA and OAG choosing its selected and preferred party, it is time that this government fund the taxpayers cause of actions against corruptible agents of this government regardless of person and positions. Such funds should be dedicated to «public ligation by taxpayers fund» for the purpose of ridding this government of corruption and the OPA or Office of Public Accountability asserts neutrality on perceived corruptible matters by any taxpayer. This fund and its purpose of straightening and challenging corrupt public expenditures by the elected and appointed elite in this government brings this government to the forefront of checks and balances. It is not a last resort, but just alternative action since the OPA and OAG appear to failing the governed as they depend on their professional acumen for the fight of benign and latent white collar crimes being perpetuated by elected and appointed elites of this government.

We rally and pray in support of Mr. John DelRosario›s taxpayer lawsuit. We hope that all elected and appointed elites of this government will stupefy themselves, take holy water, receive the sacraments, and in the end all shall be well, and their souls comes pure by avoiding the snares and pomp of the devil. And, God does not make the devil, it is in the person that the devil resides and is not homeless. A corrupt mind and predispose intention does not find favor in God’s sanctuary, but demons delves and finds roots in those that manifest corruption as ordinary course of business of good government.

Francisco R. Agulto

Kanat Tabla