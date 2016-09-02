Battleground for good government

By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2016

Tag: , , ,

The MV Luta’s evolving newsworthy account is no longer an anecdotal phenomenon, but one caused by non-incidental manifestation of corruption cooked from the start. The governing muscle of government drift in silence and no one seems to be minding the issue, and in their hope linger that Mr. John DelRosario’s effort will derail and stop its forward traction within the judicial system. OPA, OAG, the entire legislative elected representatives, the professional lawyers in their respective offices of this government and bureaucrats in appointed offices are all professionals who have contracted the disease called “professional deformity”.  

The loser is the taxpayers and treated by these elite as the “day’s fly” that can be shooed away and swapped out as inconsequential trash. The CNMI’s treasury is an open checkbook for those who raid it in broad daylight and with the stroke of a pen. Defenders of the public purse shield their culpability by pleading their professional deformity ignorantly hailing that “am not a lawyer” and “asserting constitutional immunity” as normal deal of the corrupted government. This is what we get as adulterated services of the revelatory value spoken by elected and appointed servants of this government. And, these professed trusted and credible professionals could hardly be expected to escape their own professional deformation as the rationale turns more and more completely to their social functions. Unmistakably, their positions in this government should be a test of courage with the Judicial Branch in the hope that it would stand as the impartial arbiter to all these conundrums. When Mr. John DelRosario’s lawsuit prevails, this government should behave with decency and uncompromising respect of the governed. Reality fixes, however, where troublesome and profound ambiguity resides with our elected and appointed elites of an unpretentious virgin government.

Corruption comes in many forms and falsities, some obvious and many in secrecy and rational concoction in ordinary or extraordinary fashion. But, our elected and appointed elite finds ways in which to justify their existence within the somber community of professional savants and public gatekeepers. This is the breeding ground of corrupt endeavors, but it could be also the battleground for good government. When our elected representatives failed the electorates, our only hope and last resort rests with an impartial arbiter, and Mr. John DelRosario is praying that one exists within our judicial system.  We can tame corruptness and corruption in government in a «policing the police» system, or something like the devil investigating hell.  If this government finds it appropriate to defend its inner circles of elected and appointed elites, and the muffling OPA and OAG choosing its selected and preferred party, it is time that this government fund the taxpayers cause of actions against corruptible agents of this government regardless of person and positions.  Such funds should be dedicated to «public ligation by taxpayers fund» for the purpose of ridding this government of corruption and the OPA or Office of Public Accountability asserts neutrality on perceived corruptible matters by any taxpayer. This fund and its purpose of straightening and challenging corrupt public expenditures by the elected and appointed elite in this government brings this government to the forefront of checks and balances. It is not a last resort, but just alternative action since the OPA and OAG appear to failing the governed as they depend on their professional acumen for the fight of benign and latent white collar crimes being perpetuated by elected and appointed elites of this government. 

We rally and pray in support of Mr. John DelRosario›s taxpayer lawsuit. We hope that all elected and appointed elites of this government will stupefy themselves, take holy water, receive the sacraments, and in the end all shall be well, and their souls comes pure by avoiding the snares and pomp of the devil. And, God does not make the devil, it is in the person that the devil resides and is not homeless. A corrupt mind and predispose intention does not find favor in God’s sanctuary, but demons delves and finds roots in those that manifest corruption as ordinary course of business of good government. 

Francisco R. Agulto
Kanat Tabla   

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Francisco R. Agulto Author

Related Posts

Dental clinic owner ordered to explain non-prosecution of lawsuit vs ex-owner

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Torres: Earthjustice lawsuit affects military’s plans

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

‘Permanized’ CW visa

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Lt. Gov. Hocog claims legislative immunity

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By
  • Tinalakattne Yantitiyas

    Can I get an AMEN!?

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 2, 2016, 10:59 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:28 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune