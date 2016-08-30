Beach Road Pathway hit by vandals

The newly re-lit Beach Road Pathway was hit by vandals on Tuesday night, Aug. 23, according to the Marianas Visitors Authority.

The MVA received a report Wednesday, Aug. 24, of damage to one of the lights across from the SASHA building near Quartermaster Road. The optical glass diffuser was found broken on the ground, the three parts of the light were missing: the LED corn-shaped light, light socket, and light socket base.

“We cannot express deeply enough how disturbing this is for the MVA. The damage done to the pathway lighting only delays the completion of this much anticipated destination enhancement project,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We urge our law enforcement partners to do their proper investigations and vehemently seek out those responsible for this crime. Crimes that go unpunished ultimately encourage criminals to continue their misdeeds, to the detriment of our entire society. This has to stop now.”

An official police report is still pending. Individuals with information that may help authorities are urged to contact the Department of Public Safety or Crimestoppers at 234-7272.

In June 2016 the MVA re-lit the Beach Road Pathway after several years of it being dark at night. Copper wire thieves have successfully targeted the pathway several times, including during the MVA’s current rehabilitation.

“The last copper wire theft that took place at the pthway was unacceptable,” said Concepcion. “To date, we have no information regarding any arrests made for that theft. We hope law enforcement agencies are still working on this case as no one has been made to answer for that crime, yet.”

The MVA expects to spend a total of $965,591.99 to relight the entire pathway before the holiday season.