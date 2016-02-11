Best Sunshine vice president Browne files for bankruptcy

By
|
Posted on Feb 11 2016

Tag: , , ,
Donald R. Browne

Donald R. Browne

Best Sunshine International, Ltd. vice president Donald R. Browne has filed a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy petition in the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

Under Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, debtors propose a repayment plan to make installments to creditors over three to five years. Also known as reorganization bankruptcy, it enables individuals with regular income to develop a plan to repay all or part of their debts, according to U.S. courts.

Attorney Alexis Fallon filed yesterday the bankruptcy petition for Donald Browne and his wife, Sarah A. Browne.

Mr. Browne listed casino vice president as his occupation and named Imperial Pacific International as his employer’s name.

Mr. Browne said his monthly gross income is $21,154, but his monthly take home pay is $15,882. Mrs. Browne said she is not employed.

The couple claimed that their total assets are $218,533 and their total liabilities are $178,562.

The couple’s debts are primarily consumer debts, including several credit cards.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

IPI’s CSR team returns to Tinian for cleanup

Posted On Feb 24 2017
, By

Manglona recuses from lawsuit vs Imperial Pacific

Posted On Feb 21 2017
, By
0

Site visit wows casino commission staff, officials

Posted On Feb 16 2017
, By
0

Imperial Pacific spearheads Marpi cleanup

Posted On Feb 13 2017
, By
  • Regina George Kaipat

    How in the world is this considered news worthy when this is his personal bankruptcy? His bankruptcy has nothing to do with BSI, other than the fact that he is just an employee. I feel this article was only written to fill up space and meet a deadline. Thanks to this article, the community will now question Donnie Browne and BSI’s integrity while I question Saipan Tribune’s. I wonder how you manage to sleep at night, Ferdie De La Torre.

    • Ioanes

      In journalism it’s called “prominence” involving BS rattled by more BS.

  • Bastadematansaalaapi

    Oh brother, CNMI GOP lawmakers, this is on your shoulders for approving it.

  • Regina George Kaipat

    Fyi, BSI employees and their immediate family members are not allowed to play in the casino.

  • truth670er

    So he has roughly $10,000 per month to apply to debt service. Shouldn’t be a problem. Shouldn’t even need a five-year plan. In fact, why does he need bankruptcy at all? Work with his creditors and pay it all off in 18 to 24 months.

    • MisterPerplexed

      Because, he plans on either staring a business, and or becoming the “front-name” for a Chinese “investor”, therefore he must demonstrate to the board of business registry that he is financially sound; which he can do if he takes this route. At least, from my conversations.

  • daniel52

    Our lawmakers have “integrity”,
    who knew??

  • Regina George Kaipat

    That makes no sense at all, Bradzula. Would you give money to someone to gamble it away?

    • notdsame

      il give it to that poker champ. lol.

  • Regina George Kaipat

    Wow, a soothsayer in our midst!

  • Regina George Kaipat

    Okay, but if he were employed with a prestigious local company, like Joeten, would this matter to you? Will you become more compassionate toward his situation? I feel that just because he’s a BSI employee just adds fuel to the fire.

  • Regina George Kaipat

    Buenas Jun,

    I see your point, however I don’t understand how his personal finances alone can justify his work ethics.

    • fan4life

      you are blind to the facts of bs and will always be when you share the same bed.

  • Ioanes

    We all have come full square with bankruptcy so why demonize the guy?

  • Emma I.

    I agree with you JanJan!

  • Sair Annette

    “Mrs. Browne SAID”?!!
    That’s funny, I have never spoken to this reporter to be quoted as “saying anything”, nor do I reside in CNMI. How can anyone there possibly know what I’ve said? Poorly worded reporting.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 28, 2017

Posted On Feb 28 2017

Community Briefs - February 24, 2017

Posted On Feb 24 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 23, 2017

Posted On Feb 23 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

High surf advisory cancelled

Posted On Feb 25 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Marine biology outreach seeks to inspire youth

Posted On Feb 27 2017

UOG Theater presents: The Crucible

Posted On Feb 27 2017

Guam group tackles sexual harassment on campus

Posted On Feb 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 28, 2017, 10:42 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:34 PM
sunset: 7:24 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune