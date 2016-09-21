Bicameral committee convenes today

Sep 21 2016

The bicameral conference committee will convene today hoping to finally reach an agreement and break the budget impasse that could cause a partial government shutdown. House Bill 19-196 is an act that would fund the operations of the CNMI government, its agencies, instrumentalities, and other programs.

HB 19-196 was introduced by House Ways and Means committee chair Antonio P. Sablan (Ind-Saipan), who was previously one of the conferees but went on compassionate leave after the death of his mother.

The bicameral conference is now tasked to pass the budget after the House voted, 18-2, to reject the Senate version in last Saturday’s emergency session at the House chamber at the Hon. Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building in Capitol Hill.

Rep. Felicidad T. Ogumoro (R-Saipan), the committee vice chair, replaced Sablan with vice speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero (Ind-Saipan) and from the Minority bloc Rep. Anthony T. Benavente (Ind-Saipan) completing the House panel.

Senate Fiscal Affairs committee chair Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Senate vice president Sen. Arnold I. Palacios (R-Saipan), and floor leader Steve K. Mesngon (R-Rota) are the members of the Senate panel.

There are only nine days left—seven working days—in the 2016 fiscal year. FY 2017 begins on Oct. 1, 2017. The budget bill should have been received and signed by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres but unforeseen circumstances caused some delays according to Sablan.

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

