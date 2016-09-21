Big changes at Bubba Gump Saipan

Due to popular demand, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Saipan is now offering two daily discounted specials every day of the week.

Homemade specials include: Bourbon Street Mahi Mahi, Coconut Shrimp, Scampi, Grilled Seafood Trio, Shrimper’s Net Catch, and a whole lot more.

The specials change daily so customers never get bored. The daily specials are only the beginning of a long list of culinary and menu additions for the 44th Bubba Gump location.

Other changes include, indoor and outdoor happy hour with small bites and drink specials. An island first, on the patio, happy hour will be served 3pm-10pm every day. Inside, 3pm-6:30pm.

Recently installed outdoor ceiling fans keep the patio cool and comfortable during the day, perfect to enjoy the extended happy hour specials. Drink specials include buckets of beer, glasses of wine and cocktails. Bites include sliders, chicken tenders, nachos, shrimp, and more. Bites range in price from $5 to $7.

“We really wanted to give our customers something extra, like happy hour till 10!” said Ringo Medina, Bubba Gump Shrimp general manager. “Our patio is perfect to spend some time after work or on weekend with friends. And, we are so excited about what’s coming up next.”

The chefs at Bubba Gump are currently working to develop recipes for locally-inspired menu options.

“We are really wanting to use some of the beautiful local ingredients in our recipes. We can’t wait to reveal what we come up with,” said chef Frank Navarro.

You can find more updates and giveaways including a brand new aloha shirt on their Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/bubbagumpshrimpsaipan/ or call to make reservations at (670) 233-8592.

