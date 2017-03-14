Bill defining CPA’s industrial port use now law

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has signed into law a bill that defines the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s industrial ports use and other port-related operations in leasing public lands.

Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian)’s Senate Bill 20-16, SD1 is now Public Law 20-1. It defines industrial port use, port-related operations and leasing public lands for a public purpose.

PL 20-1 recognizes the CPA’s responsibility in developing air and sea navigation and transportation within the CNMI and its role in promoting the cultural, economic, and political advancement of the people of the Commonwealth.

“The Legislature finds a need to clarify and define parameters for use of public lands by CPA and what constitutes use of such land for a public purpose. Specifically, the Legislature finds that the term ‘port connected purpose’ used in the existing powers and duties of CPA provided in PL 2-48 requires specific definition,” states PL 20-1.

The Legislature wants the term “port” to be updated so it would reflect the proper names of the CNMI’s ports.

“The Legislature finds that the Rota West Harbor includes a marina that is currently managed by the Department of Lands and Natural Resources under a memorandum of agreement between CPA and DLNR in order to receive federal funds and to maintain [it].”

“The CPA, by necessity and design, engages in commercial activity in order to fulfill its public purpose and its mandate to develop air and sea navigation in the [CNMI] to the fullest potential.”

The commercial activity is done to expand, improve, and develop the ports and its other facilities in the CNMI.

Senate President Arnold I. Palacios (R-Saipan), vice president Steve K. Mesngon (R-Rota), floor leader Francisco M. Borja (R-Tinian) were Hofschneider’s co-authors, along with Sens. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), Sixto K. Igisomar (R-Saipan), Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Justo S. Quitugua (Ind-Saipan), and Teresita A. Santos (R-Rota).

SB 20-16 was referred to the Senate Resources, Economic Development and Programs Committee that was chaired by Borja. The Senate passed it on Feb. 23 in their first regular session and the House on Feb. 28.

