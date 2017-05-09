Bill reviving handgun ban goes to the Senate

Posted on May 09 2017

A bill that hopes to again prohibit handguns in the CNMI is headed to the Senate after the House of Representatives passed it during Friday’s session on Capital Hill.

HB 20-34, introduced by Rep. Vinson F. Sablan (Ind-Saipan), is among the six legislative measures that would be reviewed by the Senate. If passed without amendments, it would go straight to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for enactment.

Friday was a busy day for the House, which passed HB 20-3 (e-citation implementation), 20-37 (to prohibit taking and selling certain sizes of fish species), 20-44 (marriage license fees), 20-45 (to establish two new public highways on Saipan), and 20-48 (to prohibit under-18 persons to serve alcoholic beverages). That’s on top of four resolutions being adopted.

HB 20-34 aims to repeal Section 3 of Public Law 19-42 and revive former 6 CMC 2222 (e), which states that no person is allowed to import, sell, transfer, give away, purchase, possess, or use handguns or automatic weapons.

Sablan said HB 20-34 is a safety net bill since it has always been his position that handguns have no place in the CNMI.

“We are a small island community and we can’t compare ourselves with other jurisdictions. The safety of the public is our main concern here,” he said.

He said his bill ensures the safety of the community. He believes CNMI laws did not deprive any citizen of their right to own firearms. Rifles, shotguns, and caliber .22 or .223 are allowed.

Lawyer Joseph Horey, who represented the Tanapag Middle School Parents-Teachers-Students Association, spoke in support of HB 20-34, saying that public safety is their main concern, that’s why they are lobbying for the prohibition on handguns.

“From a school’s perspective, we’re concerned of school shootings. We think it was better before and parents are concerned so we’ve decided to get involved in the case. Handguns can be easily carried,” said Horey.

He added that right now there’s a pending appeal on the Radich case and, once the law passes, the CNMI would go back to banning handguns.

Horey said he respects Radich’s rights but people have different perspectives. “It is a balance that you have to do and to consider. …Is it better for public safety for people may have access to [handguns] or not? Our position in the PTSA is overall safety of the community.”

He added the bill’s purpose revives the prohibition on the importation, sale, and possession of handguns, “which we used to have here under CNMI.”

HB 20-34 states that a handgun prohibition has protected public safety and better accorded with the wishes of the people of the CNMI.
 

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

  • RussMason

    Although I am not a fan of the local government, this was a gutsy and important bill. And please don’t whine about the second amendment; the community’s welfare comes first.

    • Bananarepublic670

      Balderdash! If we disregard the our basic Constitutional rights in the name of community welfare, we give up all hope of community welfare.

  • captain

    AS mentioned below, this can/will be a costly encounter for the CNMI if this bill is signed.
    It seems and it shown that few of these elected have the capacity to understand laws and the court systems especially when it involves Fed laws.

    Also this article has a much different take than what was reported in another media.
    What was reported in another media was that this bill was put forth to come into affect in the instance that the second amendment appeal was overturned in respect to the CNMI and the handgun ban would then go back into effect at that time.
    So which reporter is correct in their article?

    BTW I also have not seen any adverse action or noticeablity since the handgun ban was overturned in the courts and allowed in the NMI.
    The only instances was a couple of times by known criminals that had unregistered handguns and ammo and i think there was one long gun also in one case..

  • pafao

    I wouldn’t blame the lawyers at the legislature for the BILL moving forward in the process, it is rather the callous and not thinking clearly legislative member/s who are dillly-dallying with constitutional issue about the right to bear arms. Aren’t they 95% of the problems always?

  • fatdawg

    They just never learned. You can’t fix stupid. They are always subjecting the CNMI government to unnecessary litigation which they always lose. They just paid about $16k on the last suit. This is reckless and irresponsible.

  • peter kang

    federal laws are challenged everyday, as second class citizens, some laws should not apply here as we are not a state, we do not have voting rights and a say in federal laws. hand guns should be illegal and only indigenous people should have a say when it comes to indigenous rights. politicians across america are breaking laws by harboring illegal aliens, while we fight for our rights in our islands. if a person has a right to bear arms, so will the criminals, the junkies and a weapon to use in committing domestic violence. wouldn’t a rifle suffice, we just have to have hand guns. hand guns will create more crime, just like the casino. no win here.

    • Wake Up Cnmi

      Basically, only criminals have and use handguns currently. As a law abiding citizen, I find it idiotic that the Gov would rather criminals would have these handguns and not us.

  • Bananarepublic670

    And that same jurisprudence allows handguns and other firearms larger than 22cal. 2nd Am applies, and US Supreme Court interpretations of 2nd Am apply

