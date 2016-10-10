‘Bisita Luta’ draws crowds

ROTA—Rota’s hotel rooms registered 100 percent occupancy as visitors from neighboring islands enjoyed Bisita Luta and celebrated the island’s fiesta for its patron saint, San Francisco de Borja, over the weekend.

With car rentals fully booked, Saipan Tribune spotted some tourists walking on the streets in Songsong. The Rota Mayor Office’s welcoming party and some local residents lived up to the hype of Rota as the “Friendly Island” by offering free rides.

Three airlines offered regular and chartered flights for Guam and Saipan visitors.

Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig told Saipan Tribune on Friday that he has been receiving a lot of calls, asking if there are still hotel rooms.

“The occupancy is 100 percent,” Atalig said, adding that it’s good for the economy but also bad thing because the island has no sufficient hotel rooms to accommodate more visitors.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres congratulated the Rota people for their successful fiesta and wished everyone a safe event.

“As we celebrate the fiesta we praise the Lord for everything that He has given us and also His guidance and protection from future typhoons,” Torres said.

He attended a concert during the culmination of Bisita Luta (Visit Rota) at the Chamorro Village Park in Songsong on Friday night.

Torres also held a joint Cabinet meeting on the island with the Rota Mayor’s Office on Friday. He left for Saipan on Saturday afternoon.

Atalig said that what they are doing with Bisita Luta is promoting the island by inviting people from neighboring Guam, Saipan, and Tinian to come and enjoy the festivities.

Atalig said Bisita Luta links up to the San Francisco de Borja fiesta.

Atalig said the Bisita Luta concept started with the former and late Rota Mayor Benjamin Taisacan Manglona.

“So I kind of just picked it up and continued because I think it’s a good promotional thing to do for the island and of course for the economy of Rota,” he said.

Bisita Luta started some activities last Wednesday and culminated with a concert on Friday night. On Saturday, residents and visitors alike celebrated the biggest event—fiesta.

Atalig, who encouraged people to be friendly to their visitors, whom they call their “neighboring island friends,” asked people to extend their hospitality and friendly spirits.

“We welcome all these other people from other islands and other places around the globe,” the mayor added.

Aside from three daily scheduled flights, Star Marianas had seven charter flights on Thursday and Friday, Atalig said.

He said Arctic Circle is also up and running since Thursday, providing additional flights from Guam and Saipan.

Atalig said Cape Air is also providing flights.

“I have to thank all these airlines for bringing in tourists from outside of Rota, especially in this very important occasion here in our small but friendly island,” he said.

Bisita Luta chair Aubry Hocog said they came up with events that attract and encourage visitors from their neighboring islands and also from Asian countries.

This year, Hocog said, they started Bisita Luta on Wednesday with Taste of Rota and Rota Wildlife Showcase.

On Taste of Rota, people presented 18 categories of different types of island delicacies and food.

On Rota Wildlife Showcase, people displayed the skills of island hunters.

On Thursday night, people competed in the car show under three categories and also showed off their talents in singing and dancing.

Hocog said majority of the participants in the talent show were youths.

At Friday night’s Bisita Luta celebration, people enjoyed free foods as they listened to Guam bands Island Kais and DUB, and Saipan’s Northern Stars band.

Saipan’s singer JJ Concepcion and some firefighters performed along with Saipan comedian Chinaman.

Hocog said they also have the two-day Rota Bud Light Fishing Derby to attract fishermen from Rota and neighboring islands The derby started Friday and ended on Saturday at 5pm.

Finally yesterday, the island had a family picnic.

“This is something that the mayor is very adamant about. He really loves to host events for Rota to be active, for people to be involved and also to attract people to come to Rota,” Hocog said.

“We try to showcase the culture, the uniqueness of Rota, the beauty of Rota, its food and delicacies, “ Hocog added.

Hocog thanked their sponsors—Marianas Visitors Authority, Bank of Guam, Ambros Inc., United Airlines, Docomo Pacific, IT&E, the Rota Mayor’s Office, 15th Municipal Council, and Rota Legislative Delegation.