Biz groups to present position in DC

The local business community will be presenting its collective position in an oversight hearing on House Resolution 5888 introduced by Delegate Gregorio “Kilili” Sablan (Ind-CNMI) last Sept. 13 at the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

The House Committee on Natural Resources, chaired by Rob Bishop (R-Utah 1st District), will host the oversight hearing set at 11am (local time) at the Longworth House Office Building.

The hearing aims to review the economic impact of the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker nonimmigrant visa program, which is set to end in 2019. Extending the program up to 2029 and increasing the cap to 18,000 contract workers from the current 12,999 limit are among the provisions included on H.R. 5888.

Members of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, Society for Human Resources Management-NMI Chapter, and the Saipan Small Business Development Center were invited to testify in presenting a unified front. Chamber secretary Alex Sablan will also testify in the oversight committee hearing.

Speaking at yesterday’s general membership meeting at the Seaside Hall of the Kanoa Resort, Chamber president Velma Palacios said the CW-1 issue is important to the CNMI especially since the transition period is supposed to end in 2019.

“We are hoping to grab this opportunity to present our case. We as businesses continue to work in finding ways on how we can bring local residents and U.S. citizens in the workforce,” said Palacios.

She added that converting eligible workers to other visa categories is another way to solve the crisis. However, application to other visa categories—like the EB or H visas—take years to be processed.

“We have instituted training programs and created partnerships to address our human resource requirements. But we still we need the CW program, we don’t have enough workers in the CNMI to support the development,” said Palacios.

“We have guidance and an avenue to maintain those who would be eligible to support our business operations. We need a sustainable workforce to support our growing economy. The continued economic growth of our islands, we need a workforce to support and sustain its growth.”

Palacios has also encouraged all businesses to start transition their existing workers to other visa categories. “Please continue your efforts to use the CW program for job categories not eligible for H1s, H2s, or other visa categories. I applaud you all for your efforts to recruit and train local residents.”

The CNMI economy is coming back to life and has gradually improved compared to five years ago. Economic activity, especially on Saipan, can be seen with the construction of several hotels and new businesses opening up.

“We are grateful for Congressman [Sablan] and Gov. [Ralph DLG] Torres in their efforts to work with the federal government to address the issue,” said Palacios.

She said that’s why the local business community should help Sablan’s bill. “If you have any data that we can share with the office prior to the hearing on what you’ve done as a business to help this CW crisis, give it to us.”

“Any information or data would help be cause that is what the [federal government] is looking for. Any data from us that could support our cause.”

Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reduced the numerical limit by one for fiscal year 2017 while the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released a deferred action for eligible CW-1 workers.