Blanco seeks to widen discount benefit for senior citizens

By
|
Posted on Feb 24 2017

Tag: , , ,

Rep. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan) has introduced a House resolution encouraging businesses in the CNMI to extend discount benefits to all senior citizens.

Senior citizens, collectively called the man’amko in the vernacular, are those 55 years old and above.
Blanco said the man’amko deserve the honor for their contributions that date back from the time the CNMI came under the Japanese administration.

“Our senior citizens have instilled knowledge, wisdom, and teaching that have become our moral compass to guide our generation through these rapidly changing times. Their sacrifices have become the well-spring of the strength and livelihood of the people of the CNMI,” he said.

Blanco said the man’amko have also worked to preserve cultural values, customs, and traditions, which are considered treasures to be passed down to the next generation.

He praised business establishments that already offer senior citizens discounts and other benefits, whether on goods purchased or services rendered.

“The 20th Legislature also commends the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs’ Office of Aging for their efforts in ensuring that our senior citizens are being afforded the proper care and attention through the various implementation of programs for senior citizens.”

There are currently more than 1,000 senior citizens that hold identification cards issued by the Aging Office under director Walter Manglona.

Blanco said the community is gratified that some business establishments already extend discounts to senior citizens. “These businesses are positively impacting the social, cultural, mental, and economic wellbeing of the senior citizens and the entire community,” said Blanco.

Joeten stores, Payless, ACE Hardware, Dolphin Wholesale, Liberty Department Store, Café at the Park, Country House, Hard Rock Café, KFC/Taco Bell, Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Tony Roma’s, Thai House, McDonald’s, Herman’s Bakery, Pacific Islands Club, Saipan World Resort, Kanoa Resort, Mariana Resort, Aqua Resort Club, Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan, Microl Corp., Rainbow Color, and QQ Rent-A-Car are some of the establishments that have been offering senior citizen discounts from 2 to 4 percent.

Blanco’s HR 20-5 aims to expand the senior citizens’ discount benefits to other businesses.
HR 20-5 requests the DCCA-Aging Office, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Korean Business Association, and other local businesses in extending discount privileges to senior citizens.

MD: Rep. Ivan A. Blanco introduces a House resolution asking businesses to provide discount privileges to senior citizens.

Jon Perez
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

