Blas pleased with signing of Bill 326

GUAM—Senator Frank F. Blas Jr. last Friday issued the following statement on the Gov. Eddie Calvo’s signing of Bill No. 326-33.

“I want to thank the governor for his action in making this bill a public law. Since the very beginning, the focus of this legislation was always the victims. It gives them a voice and the ability to seek justice for the harm that was done. I want to thank the victims for having the courage to come forward and share their stories and the church groups that actively pushed for this measure in order to give relief to the victims of child sex abuse.” For more information, please contact the Office of Senator Frank F. Blas, Jr., at 475-2527 or via email at frank.blasjr@gmail.com.