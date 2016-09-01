Blue, gold ribbons usher in Childhood and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Blue and gold ribbons are seen on various spots throughout the island as a reminder that September is Childhood and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

And the Commonwealth Cancer Association is set to roll out several events the whole of September with the aim of providing better understanding of the causes and effects of childhood and prostate cancer. This is in partnership with Best Sunshine International, Ltd.’s Corporate Social Responsibility team.

In partnering with the community-based nonprofit organization, BSI-CSR is promoting awareness and prevention of childhood and prostate cancer through education, community projects, and various events and activities. This is part of its sustained commitment of giving back through community outreach.

Yesterday, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres proclaimed September Childhood and Prostate Awareness Month.

Also yesterday, BSI’s CSR team has taken the lead in distributing blue and gold ribbons that were tied on various spots across the island. The tying of ribbons had been an ongoing tradition and practice to spread awareness for different causes and movements. This is touted to be a symbol of public unity.

And as one community it can showcase support to the fight against cancer, BSI-CSR executive director Geri Dela Cruz said.

“You can never give enough when it comes to fighting cancer. Cancer has definitely touched many, one way or another. Best Sunshine International is a strong supporter and continues to give resources to this movement,” Dela Cruz said.

Leading up to yesterday’s proclamation, BSI-CSR team has been meeting with members of the CCA and assisting them with planning of all the events scheduled for September.

One of the highlights is on Sept. 24 at 6am when BSI-CSR team will facilitate the first-ever 5K Walk-Run for A Cure. This is open to the community for people of all ages. This is aimed at inspiring the community to come together and showcase their support to the movement in the fight against cancer and those battling the disease.

Toward the latter part of September, Best Sunshine’s CSR team will also be working alongside CCA in launching the first annual “Shine the Light on Childhood and Prostate Cancer Vigil.”

This is to commemorate and honor survivors, those who are still battling the disease, and those who have lost the battle to childhood and prostate cancer.

“I’d like to thank Best Sunshine International’s CSR team for their support with resources and manpower. They’ve done a great job and I hope we can continue our collaboration with other programs to come,” said Juan L. Babauta, CCA program manager.

