Blue Jays edge Enforcers in Senior League

The Blue Jays outclassed the Enforcers, 8-7, during the lone Senior League game in the 2017 Saipan Little League Baseball last Saturday at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield.

Relief pitcher Jayden Tenorio, who came in for Sho Taguchi at the top of the fifth, threw a one-hitter in the last three innings and struck out four to foil the Enforcers’ comeback bid and hand the Blue Jays the victory. Tenorio also hit an RBI triple and reached home plate off a wild pitch at the bottom of the fifth to put the Blue Jays back on the lead after the Enforcers grabbed the upper hand, 6-5.

The Enforcers, who faced a 2-4 deficit after three complete innings, scored three runs from the Blue Jays errors and got an RBI single from Leo Salalila at the top of the fourth to take the driver’s seat. However, the Enforcers fell short in the end as it faltered against Tenorio’s steady pitching.

Andres Camacho scored three off the Blue Jays eight runs off his 2-for-2 performance at the plate, while Kelvin Foreman, Austin Benavente, Randy Tudela, and Dai Podziewski also reached home for the winning squad.

JUNIOR LEAGUE

Falcons 23, Bank of Saipan 4

Defending champions Falcons pounded Bank of Saipan in the first game in the division.

The Falcons earned the easy win after only four and a half innings. Eighth runs each in the second and fourth inning sealed the deal for the Falcons, who also played great defense after shutting down Bank of Saipan in the first three innings.

Froilan Camacho, who went down on a 1-3 putout play in his first at-bat, was perfect in his last three trips at the plate and scored three runs and two RBIs. Nickson Smith was only 2-for-4, but had a two-run double in the second inning, while Frances Kumiich went 2-for-3 and registered two runs and two RBIs. Aven Evangelista scored the most runs for the defending champions with five despite going 1-for-4 at the plate. He also pitched in no relief, giving up only three hits while striking out six.

Braves 8, Enforcers 6

The Braves pulled off a come-from-behind win against the Enforcers in the second match in the division.

A seven-run top of the sixth inning turned things around for the Braves, who were staring a 1-6 deficit after five complete innings.

The Braves got three earned runs, two off passed balls, and one from the Enforcers error and then stole home once to grab the lead from the Enforcers after six complete innings, 8-6. The Braves kept the lead and the win as Levequel Iguel struck out two batters at the bottom of the seventh and left an Enforcers runner stranded at second base. The Braves got the other out by beating an Enforcers runner at second base.