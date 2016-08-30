BOE: No plans in hiring commissioner off-island

CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman T. Guerrero said the Public School System commissioner must know all the issues and needs of all public schools in the Commonwealth and that’s why they are lukewarm to the idea of having off-island applicants.

Guerrero said the BOE has extended the appointment of PSS acting commissioner Yvonne R. Pangelinan as they finalize the requirements within the week and a job vacancy announcement will be put out. Former commissioner Dr. Rita Sablan decided to retire after eight years.

“We are not quite there yet. First we need to review the requirements and see if it is still aligned with our strategic priorities. The JVA also needs to be aligned with the [CNMI] Constitution. We can’t circumvent it,” said Guerrero during a break in last Thursday’s BOE board meeting at the Office of Pupil Transportation conference room in Lower Base.

“That is something to look into. The PSS commissioner needs to know the dynamics of working with the Legislature. If [he or she] doesn’t know, then that would complicate things. Who will defend the budget?” said Guerrero when asked if off-island applicants are welcome.

Guerrero added that an off-island commissioner might not fully understand the role that is specifically stated in the CNMI Constitution.

“Not only about teaching but every aspect. Like the budget, we need to have someone who knows how to work with the Legislature and would defend it. That person has to go to and represent the PSS in the Legislature,” said Guerrero.

He said the board must need to finalize all requirements and revise it so it is aligned on what the CNMI Constitution says about the PSS commissioner post before releasing the JVA that will be announced for one month.

“We need to review and fine-tune it a little bit because we have the same job description from 20 years ago and we need to upgrade it so it will be more aligned with our strategic priorities,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero said that aside from teaching experience the education commissioner must have administrative and leadership skills. He added that there are a lot of qualified people at the PSS central office for the commissioner’s post.

“Most of the people at the central office have teaching experience. They have a master’s in education degrees. How about a doctorate? That is something to look at. Having a doctorate degree doesn’t mean that you know more than some who has a master’s degree. It doesn’t mean that you are an expert in everything.”