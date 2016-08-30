BOE: No plans in hiring commissioner off-island

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2016

Tag: , , ,
From left, CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman Guerrero, legal counsel Adam Hardwicke, BOE board member Marylou Ada, CNMI State Public School System finance and budget director Derek Sasamoto, and PSS federal programs officer Tim Thornburgh in last week’s board meeting at the Office of Pupil Transportation in Lower Base. (Jon Perez)

From left, CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman Guerrero, legal counsel Adam Hardwicke, BOE board member Marylou Ada, CNMI State Public School System finance and budget director Derek Sasamoto, and PSS federal programs officer Tim Thornburgh in last week’s board meeting at the Office of Pupil Transportation in Lower Base. (Jon Perez)

CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman T. Guerrero said the Public School System commissioner must know all the issues and needs of all public schools in the Commonwealth and that’s why they are lukewarm to the idea of having off-island applicants.

Guerrero said the BOE has extended the appointment of PSS acting commissioner Yvonne R. Pangelinan as they finalize the requirements within the week and a job vacancy announcement will be put out. Former commissioner Dr. Rita Sablan decided to retire after eight years.

“We are not quite there yet. First we need to review the requirements and see if it is still aligned with our strategic priorities. The JVA also needs to be aligned with the [CNMI] Constitution. We can’t circumvent it,” said Guerrero during a break in last Thursday’s BOE board meeting at the Office of Pupil Transportation conference room in Lower Base.

“That is something to look into. The PSS commissioner needs to know the dynamics of working with the Legislature. If [he or she] doesn’t know, then that would complicate things. Who will defend the budget?” said Guerrero when asked if off-island applicants are welcome.

Guerrero added that an off-island commissioner might not fully understand the role that is specifically stated in the CNMI Constitution.

“Not only about teaching but every aspect. Like the budget, we need to have someone who knows how to work with the Legislature and would defend it. That person has to go to and represent the PSS in the Legislature,” said Guerrero.

He said the board must need to finalize all requirements and revise it so it is aligned on what the CNMI Constitution says about the PSS commissioner post before releasing the JVA that will be announced for one month.

“We need to review and fine-tune it a little bit because we have the same job description from 20 years ago and we need to upgrade it so it will be more aligned with our strategic priorities,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero said that aside from teaching experience the education commissioner must have administrative and leadership skills. He added that there are a lot of qualified people at the PSS central office for the commissioner’s post.

“Most of the people at the central office have teaching experience. They have a master’s in education degrees. How about a doctorate? That is something to look at. Having a doctorate degree doesn’t mean that you know more than some who has a master’s degree. It doesn’t mean that you are an expert in everything.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Larissa Larson case

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Cruz’s ‘Cut, Cap, and Balance’ plan passes by 14-1 vote

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Additional federal support to combat Rapid ‘Ōhiʻa Death announced

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By
0

Bank of Hawaii donates $25K to NMC

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By
  • Tanya King

    Herman, That is just your voice. I hope this is just your opinion. But, it is not my opinion. Perhaps, you have forgotten but there are five members on the Board.

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 2, 2016, 8:59 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:28 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune