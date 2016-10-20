BOE searching for new commissioner

The Board of Education met yesterday at the Federal Programs Office conference room on Capital Hill with the agenda of appointing a new Commissioner of Education.

The special board meeting started at 9:30am but as soon as the public comments ended, the board immediately moved into an executive session, which is off-limits to the public.

Ultimately, the board has yet to publicly announce anything about the upcoming selection.

The last education commissioner was Dr. Rita Sablan.

Board chair Herman T. Guerrero said that nothing significant was brought up during yesterday’s meeting.

“Nothing really to tell. Not all board members have previews of [the] application. Everything is confidential at this time,” said Guerrero.

The Board of Education would be conducting a regular board meeting some time soon, in which an update in the form of a statement would most likely be made.