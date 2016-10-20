BOE searching for new commissioner

By
|
Posted on Oct 20 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Board of Education met yesterday at the Federal Programs Office conference room on Capital Hill with the agenda of appointing a new Commissioner of Education.

The special board meeting started at 9:30am but as soon as the public comments ended, the board immediately moved into an executive session, which is off-limits to the public.

Ultimately, the board has yet to publicly announce anything about the upcoming selection.

The last education commissioner was Dr. Rita Sablan.

Board chair Herman T. Guerrero said that nothing significant was brought up during yesterday’s meeting.

“Nothing really to tell. Not all board members have previews of [the] application. Everything is confidential at this time,” said Guerrero.

The Board of Education would be conducting a regular board meeting some time soon, in which an update in the form of a statement would most likely be made.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Clinical outreach program on Capital Hill

Posted On Oct 20 2016
, By
1

BOE: No plans in hiring commissioner off-island

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Cop, retired US Army Reserve plead not guilty

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Probable cause found to charge retired US Army reservist

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 14, 2016

Posted On Oct 14 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 19, 2016, 10:16 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:10 PM
sunset: 7:54 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune