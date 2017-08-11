Bogdan is new Superior Court judge

The Senate approved yesterday the appointment of Wesley Bogdan as associate judge of the CNMI Superior Court.

That makes him the fifth judge in the Superior Court’s roster.

His appointment was approved on a 7-0 vote. Sens. Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Justo Quitugua (Ind-Saipan) were both off-island during yesterday’s session.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres earlier referred to Bogdan’s appointment as “bittersweet” since he is losing a staff member. Bogdan is Torres’ former legal counsel.

“Wesley has been a trusted member of my staff, consulting me on critical issues facing our Commonwealth. His understanding of the law is exceptional, but more so, I firmly believe his work ethic, judicial temperament, and legal experiences will make him a great judge—as will his love for the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Torres.

Bogdan takes over the position that used to be occupied by former judge David A. Wiseman, who retired in May 2016. Torres appointed Bogdan a year later.

Bogdan said he looks forward to the “hard work” that being an associate judge brings.

“It’s a really great honor to be confirmed. I really appreciate the Senate’s consideration,” said Bogdan.

“I believe my experience as a lawyer and as a resident of the CNMI for the last 20 years has prepared me [for the position]. I hope to do a really good job for…the people of the CNMI,” he added.

All that is left is for Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro to swear in Bogdan. The date of the swearing in has yet to be specified.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

  • deoppressolibres

    While I do not have anything against this person, nor do I know anything about him, It will be interesting to see just how “realistic” he will be in his sentencing especially dealing with he repeat offenders AND those with the “correct” family names.
    My own personal feelings is since he was the Gov’s personal legal counsel (does not say much) that he more than most would/could be influenced by this so called Gov. that majority of the time is MIA.

    I am curious as to why there was not a local appointee to this Judgeship as as has been shown in many cases Judge Camacho is more “realistic” in most of his sentencing possibly due to him being an indigenous Judge and has taken a lot of the repeat offenders off the streets compared to the long siting judges originally from the US mainland.
    BUT this also brings along the downside regarding local Judges, as Camacho has repeatedly shown and is suspect that many of his “decisions” could be possibly due to political and/or family status.
    I guess we soon will find out.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

