BOH to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) yesterday announced that chairman, president, and chief executive officer Peter S. Ho will present at the Barclays 2016 Global Financial Services Conference, which will take place September 12-14, 2016 at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is scheduled to present at 9am (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. Barclays will offer a live webcast of the presentation on the website located at https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/091216a_is/?entity=29_VVFH8BB.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of he live conference. A replay will also be available via the Investor Relations link of the Company’s website, www.boh.com. The replay will be available for 90 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’sprincipal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s website, www.boh.com. (PR)