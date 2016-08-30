Bold Guys and The Girl prevails

The Bold Guys and The Girl won the 4-person competition in the 2016 Endless Summer Beach Volleyball Classic held last Sunday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan

The champion squad was composed of Randy Steele, Chris Nelson, Bruce Berline, Dave Rillera, and Kriszell Esteves. The Bold Guys and The Girl was perfect in the 10-team double-elimination playoffs, capping their winning run in the weekend competition with a 21-17 triumph over Can You Dig It, which had Steven Beyer, Natalie Hill, Greg Elliot, and Russ Quinn as members. Team Birru of Linda Anastacio, Dale Roberts, Nick Gross, Jessica Delos Reyes, and Tyler Willsey rounded out the Top 3.

Team Birru and Bold Guys and The Girl took the Top 2 seeding after the pool play and joined No. 3 Big Mac Meal, No. 4 Not Those Guys, No. 5 Can You Dig It, No. 6. Tinda Katne, No. 7 Slammed I am, No. 8 Misters, No. 9 Ace, and No. 10 Docomo in the playoffs.

Can You Dig It and Team Birru went on to advance to the second round following their 21-19 and 21-9 victories over Not Those Guys and Misters, respectively. The Bold Guys and The Girl, which topped Slammed I am, 21-16, and Tinda Katne—a 21-9 winner over Big Mac Meal—also marched into the winner’s bracket quarterfinals.

A 21-9 victory over Can You Dig It kept Team Birru in the winner’s bracket and in the semis, while the Bold Guys and The Girl gained the same spot following a 21-15 triumph versus Tinda Katne. The Bold Guys and The Girl extended its streak with a 21-16 win over Team Birru to claim the first finals berth.

Team Birru fell to the loser’s bracket and faced Can You Dig It in a battle for the second and last finals ticket. Can You Dig it, after bowing to Team Birru in the second round, got back at the latter following a 21-14 win in the loser’s bracket semis. Can You Dig It also prevailed against Slammed I am, 21-11, and Not Those Guys, 21-18, to remain in contention and challenge Team Birru for the last finals seat.

With Can You Dig It coming off the loser’s bracket, it was pressed to beat the undefeated Bold Guys and The Girl in the championship round twice. However, the eventual winners made sure there will be no rubber match after taking Game 1 of the finals.