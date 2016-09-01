Bonfire, storytelling to commemorate Cultural Heritage Month

The 2016 Cultural Heritage Month Committee is sponsoring a bonfire and storytelling event this Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at the Carolinian Utt from 6pm to 9pm. Indigenous storytellers are cordially invited to share their stories with our youngsters and people.

Remember the time when our elders would sit us down in the evening when all their work was done and while we were getting ready to go to bed? Well, the 2016 Cultural Heritage Month Committee would like to rekindle those days, and invite our indigenous people, especially our elders, to come and tell us stories that they heard from their elders when they were growing up, or experiences they had in the past when they were taught by their elders the importance of gender roles, the story of their ancestors’ migration from the Caroline Islands, Guam, or other places; legends, lineages, superstitions; what was grown, harvested, and processed in the past, etc. There are many ways one can tell their story. They can simply tell the story, chant it, non-verbally through dancing, etc. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about the bonfire and most especially the storytelling event, please call Frances Sablan at 783-5512, chair Cinta Kaipat, Carolinian Affairs Office, or other Cultural Heritage Month Committee members.