Bordallo: N. Korea nuclear test reckless

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued the following statement regarding reports that North Korea has tested a nuclear device:

“North Korea’s latest nuclear test is yet another reckless and irresponsible act that further threatens regional stability and violates U.N. Security Council resolutions. The United States remains committed to ensuring that our region and allies remains secure, and we will continue to work with the international community, especially with China and Russia, to hold North Korea accountable for its actions. This reckless act also further demonstrates the need to provide a THAAD missile defense capability to our allies in South Korea to augment their regional defenses. I remain confident that our defense capabilities will continue to keep Guam and our country safe.”

0 0 0 0 0 Share