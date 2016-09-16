Bordallo proposes regional solutions to labor challenges

Visa denials adversely affected Guam’s construction, health care, tourism industries
By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo raised Guam’s continued H-2B visa challenges during a hearing of the House Committee on Natural Resources’ Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs. Congresswoman Bordallo noted that the denials of H-2B visas have had adverse impacts on Guam’s construction and health care industries, and noted her work to address the H-2B challenges through a provision she included in the House-passed FY17 defense authorization bill as well as with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. However she also noted that for the long-term, Congress should work to develop proposals for a regional solution to address labor challenges in Guam and the CNMI. She will conduct a series of listening sessions in October to hear from the broad range of stakeholders affected by the H-visa situation as well as discuss policy solutions moving forward.

“The continued H-2B visa denials have adversely affected Guam’s construction, health care and tourism industries, and we must work to ensure that we have an adequate workforce on island. I continue to work to advance a provision that I included in the House-passed NDAA and with USCIS to address this issue. However, this spate of H-visa denials has made it clear that there must be a better long-term solution so that all our industries have the workforce they need to keep our economy moving forward. What we need are regional solutions that address Guam and the CNMI’s unique labor needs, and I will work with our local stakeholders to develop a long-term policy proposal to meet our specific workforce challenges. This proposal would also include support programs that cultivate local laborers and promote local workforce development. I intend to meet with the broad range of stakeholders affected by the H-visa situation and ensure that we have a viable plan moving forward.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

iHOP donates to biz, finance confab

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Larson: Govt has more funds to go around

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

‘Not all businesses can afford to pay hike in minimum wage’

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

What is PAVA?

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2016, 11:16 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:18 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune