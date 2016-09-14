Bordallo requests assistance on deportation of migrant criminals

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2016

Tag: , , ,
Bordallo

Bordallo

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo yesterday wrote to Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas Esther Kia’aina to request assistance regarding the removal of FAS migrants who have been convicted of crimes on Guam.

She urged Kia’aina to set up a meeting where appropriate federal entities could coordinate with the U.S. Departments of State and Homeland Security and theeEmbassies of the FAS governments to discuss policy options to manage and remove individuals from the FAS who have been convicted of crimes back to their country of origin.

Bordallo underscored that increased focus must be directed from the federal government to reduce the burdens these criminals place on our community. She urged Kia’aina to work with State, DHS, and the FAS governments to develop an intergovernmental agreement that would increase focus on removing individuals who have been convicted of crimes back to their country of origin, similar to how DHS focuses on the removal of citizens from other nations on the mainland.

“Many FAS citizens who live in Guam contribute positively to our community and reflect the values and ideals that make our island strong. The Compacts are agreements between the U.S. and FAS nations and therefore the Federal government must be more responsive to Governor Calvo and the need of our local stakeholders on this important issue. When migrants break the law and are convicted of crimes, they violate the intent of the Compacts and should no longer be allowed to stay in our country. I understand the burdens these individuals place on our local government as well as Governor Calvo’s intention to remove them from Guam. I believe that greater federal attention must be given to remove FAS citizens convicted of crimes back to their nation of origin, just as the Department of Homeland Security prioritizes removing other foreign criminals in the mainland back to their home countries. I am confident that Assistant Secretary Kia’aina will work with the State Department, DHS, and the embassies of the FAS governments to set-up a meeting to have meaningful discussions that could lay the groundwork to develop intergovernmental agreements to address this problem. I look forward to working with her to resolve this issue and provide solutions that will make the Compacts more sustainable in the long-term.” (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Sueddun Hutnalerus

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By
0

Schorr earns slot on elite squad

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Camacho pushes immediate action on labor crisis

Posted On Sep 13 2016
, By

Sirok: Judge’s ruling likely will cover CW-1 2017 cap

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2016, 9:16 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:20 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune