Borja to continue discussion with Tinian residents

Frank Lee San Nicolas Borja, eighth left, joins Senate members along with his family and friends for a group photo after being confirmed as the Tinian representative on the Commonwealth Development Authority board in yesterday's Senate session at the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill. (Jon Perez)

The newest member of the Commonwealth Development Authority board, Frank Lee San Nicolas Borja, wants members of the Tinian community to avail of the various programs available at CDA.

Borja, who represents Tinian, said he would continue meeting with members of the Tinian community on how they could take advantage of CDA programs.

Borja was confirmed yesterday by the Senate to serve as Tinian’s representative on the CDA board.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres nominated him to the board. The Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, chaired by Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), held his public hearing last week and confirmed him yesterday.

Borja said his first order of business is to address the concerns of the people of Tinian. “I will be representing them on the CDA board. Some people on Tinian have already expressed interest in availing of CDA’s programs.”

Borja said progress should be experienced by the entire CNMI.

He added that he remains committed to pushing for local entrepreneurship. Tinian residents capable of starting up a business could avail of CDA loans that could help the island’s economy. Local entrepreneurs could also provide assistance to other investors.

“Promoting local entrepreneurship is definitely what I would focus on since it would build the confidence of our local community in being entrepreneurs. Local entrepreneurs, whether they offer goods or services, have the opportunity to provide assistance to other businesses. And it would be a big help to our economy.”

He added that he would work closely with the CDA board, the Tinian delegation, and the municipal government in order to think of ways of getting more investors or have capital improvement projects for their island.

Borja graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and English literature and is currently finishing up his masters. He is an alumnus of Tinian Junior-Senior High School and also worked for the Guam Department of Education and University of Guam.

He is also a former intern of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) and taught at Saipan Southern High School.

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

