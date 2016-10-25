BREAKING NEW: U.S. Marshals Service arrests controversial M/V Luta

U.S. Marshals Service arrested this afternoon, Tuesday, the controversial cargo ship M/V Luta after Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto filed a lawsuit in federal court against Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog and some owners of the ship for allegedly refusing to pay back the $3.4 million that he funded for the vessel.

Aside from Hocog, Yamamoto is also suing the M/V Luta, Luta Mermaid LLC, Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola, Fidel S. Mendiola III, Fidel Mendiola Jr. , and Robert Toelkes.

Yamamoto, through counsel George Lloyd Hasselback is suing Hocog and co-defendants for breach of contract, fraud, and unjust enrichment.

More details to follow.