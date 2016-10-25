BREAKING NEW: U.S. Marshals Service arrests controversial M/V Luta

By
|
Posted on Oct 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

U.S. Marshals Service arrested this afternoon, Tuesday, the controversial cargo ship M/V Luta after Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto filed a lawsuit in federal court against Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog and some owners of the ship for allegedly refusing to pay back the $3.4 million that he funded for the vessel.

Aside from Hocog, Yamamoto is also suing the M/V Luta, Luta Mermaid LLC, Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola, Fidel S. Mendiola III, Fidel Mendiola Jr. , and Robert Toelkes.

Yamamoto, through counsel George Lloyd Hasselback is suing Hocog and co-defendants for breach of contract, fraud, and unjust enrichment.

More details to follow.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Hocog signs proclamation for Child Passenger Safety and Nat’l Seat Check Week

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By

A prayer for the MV Luta

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

BREAKING NEWS: Tropical depression moving away from Marianas

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By
0

Tropical Storm Condition 3 for Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Aug 19 2016
, By
  • wangdangdoodle

    I think the word you’re looking for is “seizes” not “arrests”……..

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 25, 2016

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

Life and Style

NMI Humanities Council to celebrate 25th anniversary

Posted On Oct 21 2016

‘Arts for Independence’ fundraiser set

Posted On Oct 21 2016

‘RWM poised to influence regional gaming market’

Posted On Oct 21 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS’ 1st Quarter President's List and honor roll

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Dandan Middle School congratulates its thespians

Posted On Oct 25 2016

NMC regent Deleon Guerrero is elected to ACCT regional group

Posted On Oct 21 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA promotes NMI at Kedrovii Dom resort opening

Posted On Oct 25 2016

MVA: Crimes vs tourists dropping

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Autumn festival highlight of tour

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 25, 2016, 9:21 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:11 PM
sunset: 7:51 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune