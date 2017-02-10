BREAKING NEWS: Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

By
|
Posted on Feb 10 2017

Tag: , , ,

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration’s immigration policy.

 

In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

 

The court rejected the administration’s claim that it did not have the authority to review the president’s executive order.

 

“There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy,” the court said.

 

The judges noted that the states had raised serious allegations about religious discrimination.

 

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The ban temporarily suspended the nation’s refugee program and immigration from countries that have raised terrorism concerns.

 

Justice Department lawyers appealed to the 9th Circuit, arguing that the president has the constitutional power to restrict entry to the United States and that the courts cannot second-guess his determination that such a step was needed to prevent terrorism.

 

The states said Trump’s travel ban harmed individuals, businesses and universities. Citing Trump’s campaign promise to stop Muslims from entering the U.S., they said the ban unconstitutionally blocked entry to people based on religion.

 

Both sides faced tough questioning during an hour of arguments Tuesday conducted by phone – an unusual step – and broadcast live on cable networks, newspaper websites and social media. It attracted a huge audience.

The judges hammered away at the administration’s claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but they also challenged the states’ argument that it targeted Muslims.

 

“I have trouble understanding why we’re supposed to infer religious animus when, in fact, the vast majority of Muslims would not be affected,” Judge Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush nominee, asked an attorney representing Washington state and Minnesota.

 

Only 15 percent of the world’s Muslims are affected by the executive order, the judge said, citing his own calculations.

 

“Has the government pointed to any evidence connecting these countries to terrorism?” Judge Michelle T. Friedland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, asked the Justice Department attorney.

The lower-court judge temporarily halted the ban after determining that the states were likely to win the case and had shown that the ban would restrict travel by their residents, damage their public universities and reduce their tax base. Robart put the executive order on hold while the lawsuit works its way through the courts.

After that ruling, the State Department quickly said people from the seven countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – with valid visas could travel to the U.S. The decision led to tearful reunions at airports round the country.

 

The Supreme Court has a vacancy, and there’s no chance Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, will be confirmed in time to take part in any consideration of the ban.

 

The ban was set to expire in 90 days, meaning it could run its course before the court would take up the issue. The administration also could change the order, including changing its scope or duration.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Associated Press
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. (http://www.ap.org/company/about-us)

Related Posts

0

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By
0

IPI releases $4.5M employee bonus

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By

Thunder from I Deni

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By

Cupid, international

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Community Briefs - February 9, 2017

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Community Briefs - February 3, 2017

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

3 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Torres: Murkowski bill has effect on NMI

Posted On Feb 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

11 MHS students take part in cultural exchange

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Rota school ends Catholic Schools Week celebration

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Mount Carmel names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Posted On Feb 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-chan

Posted On Feb 09 2017

XTERRA Saipan Championship on March 18

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 9, 2017, 11:22 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:43 PM
sunset: 7:18 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune