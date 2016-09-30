BREAKING NEWS: Govendo declares mistrial in Koshiba case

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo declared late this afternoon, Friday, a mistrial as to the charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree against former firefighter Jergerson Techur Koshiba.
Govendo, however, found the 42-year-old Koshiba guilty of disturbing the peace. The judge decided the misdemeanor charge.

Govendo said he will give Koshiba credit for time served. The defendant has already spent more than six months in jail, which is the maximum sentence as to the offense of disturbing the peace.
Govendo declared a mistrial after the six jurors informed the court that they really tried but were still deadlocked or could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The judge said he will set a new trial date once the government files a new case against Koshiba. He ordered the parties to appear on Monday.
Assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub, counsel for the government, said she will file a new case against Koshiba on Monday. Defense attorney Joaquin Torres said his client should be walking out free now because the court has no more jurisdiction in this case.

Koshiba was accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl at a residence in Navy Hill last Feb. 26.

More details to follow.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Jurors start deliberating in Koshiba trial

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By

Girl cries testifying how ex-firefighter sexually abused her

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Mother testifies in trial of ex-firefighter who allegedly sexually abused her minor daughter

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By

BEH closes 2 restaurants

Posted On Sep 13 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2016, 10:24 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s SW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:07 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune