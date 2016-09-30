BREAKING NEWS: Govendo declares mistrial in Koshiba case

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo declared late this afternoon, Friday, a mistrial as to the charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree against former firefighter Jergerson Techur Koshiba.

Govendo, however, found the 42-year-old Koshiba guilty of disturbing the peace. The judge decided the misdemeanor charge.

Govendo said he will give Koshiba credit for time served. The defendant has already spent more than six months in jail, which is the maximum sentence as to the offense of disturbing the peace.

Govendo declared a mistrial after the six jurors informed the court that they really tried but were still deadlocked or could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The judge said he will set a new trial date once the government files a new case against Koshiba. He ordered the parties to appear on Monday.

Assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub, counsel for the government, said she will file a new case against Koshiba on Monday. Defense attorney Joaquin Torres said his client should be walking out free now because the court has no more jurisdiction in this case.

Koshiba was accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl at a residence in Navy Hill last Feb. 26.

More details to follow.