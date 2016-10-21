BREAKING NEWS: High Court dismisses NMI’s appeal and sanctions NMI

By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2016

Tag: , , ,

On Oct. 21, 2016, the Supreme Court issued its order in Commonwealth v. Rita Sablan. The high court dismissed the appeal and sanctioned the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands because the appeal was deemed frivolous.

The Commonwealth charged Dr. Rita Sablan with operating a government vehicle with tinting and without the requisite government license plates and markings. Following a bench trial, the trial court acquitted Sablan, concluding the vehicle she operated was not a “government vehicle” because it was leased for 15 days, not the statutorily required 12 months under 9 CMC § 1103(e).

The Commonwealth appealed the judgment of acquittal. Subsequently, Sablan filed a motion seeking dismissal of the appeal and sought sanctions under Supreme Court Rule 38, arguing the appeal was frivolous. Sablan argued as a matter of law a judgment of acquittal is not appealable. In response, the Commonwealth argued the appeal was not frivolous because 6 CMC § 8101 allows the government to appeal on a point of law without seeking reversal of an acquittal when a statute has been held invalid. It asserted that the trial court invalidated 9 CMC § 1103(e) by applying a narrower definition of vehicle ownership from 9 CMC §1103(e) of the Vehicle Code rather than applying the definition of “leased” from 1 CMC § 7406(a)(2) when interpreting “government vehicle.”

The Supreme Court first reviewed the statutes governing the government’s right to appeal and concluded 6 CMC § 8101 allowed the Commonwealth to appeal a trial court’s ruling invalidating a statute from a judgment of acquittal without attacking the acquittal on the merits. Notwithstanding this right, the Court concluded the appeal was frivolous because the trial court did not invalidate any statute. The Supreme Court concluded the trial court merely engaged in a statutory interpretation to clarity the term of art “owned or leased” under 9 CMC §1103(e). The Court also concluded that the Commonwealth failed to properly explain what it was appealing in its notice of appeal, which resulted in Sablan’s motion. Due to this error and for filing a frivolous appeal, the Supreme Court sanctioned the Commonwealth.

The Court’s full opinion is available at http://www.cnmilaw.org/supreme16.html. (PR)

For further information, contact the Supreme Court at 236-9715.

*Disclaimer: This press release constitutes no part of the opinion of the Court. It has been prepared by court staff for the convenience of the public.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Probing use of $250,000

Posted On Oct 21 2016
, By

BOE searching for new commissioner

Posted On Oct 20 2016
, By
0

Taiwan agents inspect NMI

Posted On Oct 19 2016
, By
0

MVA joins Yarmarka Travel expo in Russia

Posted On Oct 18 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 14, 2016

Posted On Oct 14 2016

Life and Style

Trumpophobia: A trifling fear

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Dracula play at PIC

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Keats tweaks bespeak Trump leaks

Posted On Oct 19 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Johoku High School students visit MBA

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA: Crimes vs tourists dropping

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Autumn festival highlight of tour

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Taiwan agents inspect NMI

Posted On Oct 19 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 21, 2016, 8:33 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:10 PM
sunset: 7:53 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune