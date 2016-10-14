BREAKING NEWS: Michael Jackson not guilty!

A Superior Court jury rendered a unanimous not guilty verdict late afternoon today, Friday, in the retrial of Michael Anthony Jackson, a 38-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping a then-15-year-old girl in 2010 on Saipan.

After deliberating in less than two hours, the six jurors reached the verdict finding Jackson not guilty of the charges of kidnapping and sexual assault in the first degree.

The alleged victim testified on Thursday afternoon and resumed her testimony this morning, Friday.

Attorney Charles Reyes Jr. served as the eighth court-appointed counsel for Jackson. It was Reyes’ first trial.

Assistant attorneys general Betsy Weintraub and Shannon Foley represented the government in this case.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho presided over the retrial of Jackson that began on Tuesday.

More details to follow.