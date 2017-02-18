Previous Story
BREAKING NEWS: N. Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan dies
Tag: attack, Gualo Rai, Japan, Northern Islands
Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Kaipat Aldan died early this morning after collapsing due to an apparent heart attack at J’s Restaurant in Oleai, according to Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council chair Luis “L.J.” Castro, who is now the acting mayor of the municipality.
Castro said he was actually supposed to become acting mayor of the Northern Islands on Monday, as Aldan was set to go on an off-island trip to Japan.
He is asking for the community’s prayers to the family Aldan left behind.
Castro said that, like the entire island community, he is in shock with the untimely passing of Aldan, who he said was very energetic and always goes out on a limb to serve his constituents.
Castro said he will serve as acting mayor until Gov. Ralph DLG Torres either names a replacement or a special election is held for Aldan’s successor, whichever is prescribed in the CNMI Constitution.