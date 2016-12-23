BREAKING NEWS: Obama amends the CNMI disaster declaration

The President today made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as a result of Typhoon Soudelor that occurred during the period of August 1-3, 2015.

Under the President’s order today, the federal share for hazard mitigation measures associated with sections 404 and 406 of the Stafford Act is authorized at 100 percent of total eligible costs. (Whitehouse.gov)