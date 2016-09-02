BREAKING NEWS: Rota Finance resident director arrested for allegedly embezzling govt funds

Rota Finance Office resident director and acting Rota municipality treasurer Vivian Ogo Hocog was arrested and taken to Saipan today, Friday, for allegedly embezzling between $15,000 to $20,000 from miscellaneous and municipal treasurer accounts from July 2015 to May 2016.

Hocog, 54, was served with an arrest warrant on 10 charges—two counts of theft, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft of service, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, forgery, misuse of credit cards and issuance of bad checks, deceptive business practices, identity theft, and misconduct in public office.

Among the allegations is that Hocog used Rota Municipal Treasurer checks to purchase cases of beer for her own benefit and to play poker.

The CNMI Office of the Public Auditor conducted the investigation.

More details to follow.