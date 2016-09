BREAKING NEWS: TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W FORMS TO THE WEST OF GUAM

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

September 9, 2016

10:00 AM

BASED ON INFORMATION RECEIVED FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE-TIYAN GUAM AND COMPILED AT CNMI EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER-STATE WARNING POINT, AT 700 AM CHST THE CENTER OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 14.0 NORTH AND LONGITUDE 142.0 EAST. THIS IS ABOUT 190 MILES WEST-NORTHWEST OF GUAM AND ABOUT 260 MILES WEST- SOUTHWEST OF SAIPAN.

…TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W FORMS TO THE WEST OF GUAM…

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W IS DRIFTING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST AT 3 MPH. THIS MOTION WILL TAKE THE TROPICAL DEPRESSION AWAY FROM THE MARIANA ISLANDS. IT IS EXPECTED TO MAINTAIN THIS GENERAL COURSE WITH A SLIGHT INCREASE IN FORWARD SPEED OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NOW 30 MPH. TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W IS FORECAST TO SLOWLY INTENSIFY AND COULD BECOME A TROPICAL STORM SOMETIME SATURDAY.

WHILE TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W IS NOT EXPECTED TO DIRECTLY AFFECT THE LOCAL AREA, CONVERGENCE EAST OF 16W WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE MARIANAS THROUGH SATURDAY.

THEREFORE, ACTING GOVERNOR FRANK M. BORJA, IS ADVISING RESIDENTS OF SAIPAN, TINIAN AND ROTA TO STAY INFORMED ON THE LATEST STATEMENTS AND ADVISORIES WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH LOCAL MEDIA SOURCES AND NOAA WEATHER RADIO BROADCAST ON 162.5 MEGAHERTZ, OR CALL CNMI EOC STATE WARNING POINT AT 237-8000 OR 664-8000, AND FOR THE NORTHERN ISLANDS TO CONTACT CNMI EOC STATE WARNING POINT AT HIGH FREQUENCY SINGLE SIDE BAND RADIO ON FREQUENCY 5.205.0. (EOC)