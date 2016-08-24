BREAKING NEWS: Tropical depression moving away from Marianas

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , ,

An all clear has been issued by acting governor Victor Hocog at 2pm today as a tropical depression that passed by the region has moved away from the Marianas.

As of 2:30pm today, Tropical Depression 14W was tracked at 125 miles north-northeast of Agrihan, 175 miles north of Pagan, 200 miles north of Alamagan, 380 miles of Saipan, and 500 miles of Guam moving north at 25ph.

Its maximum sustained winds remain at 30 mph and little change in intensity is expected through Friday.

