BREAKING NEWS: USCIS announces CW decision

‘Deferred action’ may help some workers
By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Delegate Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan (Ind-MP) said today that the Department of Homeland Security has decided to offer an opportunity for relief to some foreign workers affected by the cut-off of fiscal year 2016 CW-1 permit renewals, announced in May.

“Deputy Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called to inform me of the decision, and I received a detailed letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Leon Rodriguez today, explaining how USCIS intends to address the humanitarian issues arising from its May announcement to close applications for CW-1 permits for the rest of fiscal 2016,” said Sablan.

For long-term workers in the Marianas whose CW-1 permits have lapsed or will lapse before Oct. 1, the department will now consider “deferred action,” Mayorkas told the congressman.
A grant of deferred action will allow the workers to continue to reside legally in the Marianas.Applicants for deferred action will need to demonstrate exceptional circumstances or justifications, however, and applications will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Individuals with specific questions about the new policy should visit the USCIS website at https://www.uscis.gov/working-united-states/temporary-workers/cw-1-cnmi-only-transitional-worker/temporary-relief-workers-expiring-cw-1-nonimmigrant-status or the USCIS Saipan Application Support Center.

The decision will not affect workers who have already left the Marianas. But those who have remained after their permits expired, or whose permits have not yet expired, will be able to apply for deferred action.

If granted deferred action, the workers would maintain lawful presence during the deferred action period. They may also then apply for employment authorization. If their application for a fiscal 2017 permit is approved, the worker will be required to leave the Commonwealth for consular processing of a new visa, and then reenter.

“I thanked Deputy Secretary Mayorkas for this decision, and for his personal concern for the Marianas now and going back to his days as Director at USCIS,” Sablan said.

“Today’s news will be welcomed by those CW-1 workers who may now eligible for deferred action. It is also good news for their families, their employers, and everyone in our community whose economic interests are tied to having a stable and adequate workforce.” (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Temporary Relief for Workers with Expiring CW-1 Nonimmigrant Status

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By
0

DHS: Federal court no jurisdiction over CUC’s, CW workers’ lawsuit

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Our Covenant, our doom?

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Your plan—Version 1

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2016, 4:52 AM
Sunny
Sunny
32°C
real feel: 43°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 3 m/s W
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune