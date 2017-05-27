BREAKING NEWS: USCIS reaches CW-1 cap for FY 2018

By
|
Posted on May 27 2017

Tag: , ,

As of May 25, 2017, USCIS has received a sufficient number of petitions to reach the maximum possible numerical limit of workers who may be issued CNMI-Only Transitional Worker (CW-1) visas or otherwise provided with CW-1 status for fiscal year 2018.

 

Although the FY 2018 cap has not been set, it is required by statute to be less than the 12,998 workers set for FY 2017.

 

USCIS will issue subsequent guidance when the FY 2018 cap is set and when we are able to announce the final receipt date.

 

Because the final receipt date will depend on the FY 2018 cap, it is also possible that USCIS will not accept some petitions received on or before May 25, 2017.

 

What happens after the cap is reached

 

We will reject CW-1 petitions we received on or after May 26, 2017 that request an employment start date before Oct. 1, 2018. This includes CW-1 petitions for extensions of stay that are subject to the CW-1 cap. The filing fees will be returned with any rejected CW-1 petition.

 

If we reject an extension petition, the beneficiaries listed on that petition are not permitted to work beyond the validity period of the previously approved petition. Therefore, affected beneficiaries, including any CW-2 derivative family members of a CW-1 nonimmigrant, must depart the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands within 10 days after the CW-1 validity period expires, unless they have some other authorization to remain under U.S. immigration law.

 

Petitions that are subject to the CW-1 cap

 

The following types of Form I-129CW, Petition for a CNMI-Only Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker are generally subject to the CW-1 cap:

 

  • New employment petitions; and
  • Extension of stay petitions.

All CW-1 workers are subject to the cap unless the worker has already been counted toward the cap in the same fiscal year. The U.S. government’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30.

 

The CW-1 cap does not apply to CW-2 derivative family members.

 

When to file CW-1 petitions

 

We encourage CW-1 employers to file a petition for a CW-1 nonimmigrant worker up to 6 months in advance of the requested employment start date, and to file as early as possible within that timeframe. Please note, however, that we will reject a petition if it is filed more than 6 months in advance.

 

Alternate classifications

Go to the Working in the U.S. page for a list of all the immigration classifications available for temporary and permanent workers. A general description of each classification, along with eligibility criteria and other filing requirements, can be found by clicking on the links provided on the page.

 

For more information about the CW-1 work program, visit the CW-1: CNMI-Only Transitional Worker page or call the National Customer Service Center at 1-800-375-5283. (USCIS)

 

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

BREAKING NEWS: USCIS reaches CW-1 cap for fiscal year 2018

Posted On May 27 2017
, By

Occupancy at 89 pct. in April

Posted On May 09 2017
, By

USCIS completes encoding of FY20018 H-1B petitions

Posted On May 05 2017
, By

BREAKING NEWS: USCIS completes data entry of fiscal year 2018 H-1B cap-subject petitions

Posted On May 04 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - May 26, 2017

Posted On May 26 2017

Community Briefs - May 24, 2017

Posted On May 24 2017

Community Briefs - May 23, 2017

Posted On May 23 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School promotes 101

Posted On May 25 2017

KHS’ last class of the ’90s graduate

Posted On May 25 2017

65 hurdle AHLEI hospitality training course

Posted On May 25 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 27, 2017, 4:38 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 7:46 PM
sunset: 8:42 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune