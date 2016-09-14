BSI-CSR, BECQ partner for 2nd Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted on Sep 14 2016

For the second year in a row, Best Sunshine International, Ltd.’s Corporate Social Responsibility will partner with the CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality in the massive beach cleanup this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The BECQ-led International Coastal Cleanup will be held simultaneously in multiple locations. This will be from 8am to 10am.

“We are extremely grateful for Best Sunshine’s continued support and participation in our annual International Coastal Cleanup. [Last year] volunteers from Garapan Elementary School’s MyWave Club and Kagman High School’s Marine Biology Class joined Best Sunshine’s coastal cleanup from Oleai beach to 13 Fishermen Monument,” said Jihan Buniag, BECQ education and outreach coordinator.

“The group collected over 200 lbs of trash and had the most number of volunteers. This year we are aiming to increasing the number of participants across the island,” Buniag added.

Last year an estimated 1,300 individuals participated in the International Coastal Cleanup and in total collected an estimated of 2.7 tons of trash. The ICC focuses on the prevention of the accumulation of trash and debris on beaches that poses serious threat to marine life, wildlife, and the health of the residents.

Since the launch last year, Best Sunshine International has also expanded its commitment to the ICC by adopting five beaches throughout the islands and have conducted its own massive beach cleanups.

The upcoming Sept. 17 cleanup is “a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to the program,” according to Geri Dela Cruz, BSI-CSR executive director.

“Best Sunshine’s CSR team continues to contribute to the Adopt-A-Beach program and the upcoming cleanup on Sept. 17th is one that fulfills our commitment as well allow us to participate in the annual International Coastal Cleanup with BECQ. We encourage the community to join us this weekend at any of our five locations,” Dela Cruz added.

Various members of the BSI-CSR team will be stationed throughout the island and will participate in the clean up: picking up trash, left over debris, and collecting data that will be used in culling information and statistics by BECQ.

Volunteers are welcome to assist alongside the BSI-CSR team at the five beach sites: 13 Fishermen Beach, San Antonio Beach, Pau Pau Beach, Tank Beach, and Wing Beach. Food and beverages will be provided at each location for all volunteers.

