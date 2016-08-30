BSI CSR supports Labor Day softball tourney

Best Sunshine International helped run the 2016 CNMI Labor Day Softball Tournament held last weekend at the Capital Hill Ballfield.

BSI had its Corporate Social Responsibility staff members working as umpires in the games, while BSI coordinator Edilynn Benjamin assisted CNMI Labor Day committee sports chair Jojo Attao in handling matches’ statistics at the press box. Other BSI CSR staff members kept the field and its surrounding areas clean by setting up trash bags at the venue.

Fourteen teams joined the weekend tournament with the Saipan Mayor’s Office winning the championship after shutting down the Casino Commission in the finale, 6-0.

The softball tournament was part of the CNMI Labor Day festivities.