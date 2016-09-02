BSI launches ‘Party Like a VIP in Paradise’ charter package

Best Sunshine International, Ltd., a subsidiary of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC, has launched leading-edge “Party like a VIP in Paradise” packages that include charter on demand flights/transportation to and from Saipan and Guam with the latest state-of-the-art transportation for guests who purchase the company’s gaming and non-gaming packages geared toward promoting Saipan as a prime tourist destination.

Brad Wilson, marketing director at Best Sunshine International, said “The company is proud to introduce a twice-daily charter on demand flight to and from Saipan and Guam to allow flexibility and accommodate wider clientage and meet the diverse demands of guests. We currently have limited lodging on Saipan so there is a need for day trip packages for our guests. Our packages provide both Guam and Saipan residents a choice of exceptional packages that include option air transportation to enjoy at either location.”

The company operates two 30-seater SAAB 340 planes, known to be one of the most comfortable and reliable charter aircrafts in the industry. For people planning to travel between Saipan and Guam for a relaxing beach vacation, productive business trip, or avail of the family and kid-friendly travel package, BSI offers the ultimate travel experience for business, leisure, and family.

The packages include optional charter service at great values like employee incentives for BSI staff, $190 for corporate and government employees, $199 for non-gaming clients., and $299 for gaming clients.

The exclusive $199 package includes discounted rates at a selection of hotels, Guam to Saipan transportation provided by request, complimentary shuttle service, and discounts at select restaurants and participating retail stores and amenities such as spas and adventure trail drives.

Packages are now available for guests twice a day between Saipan and Guam; travelers interested in booking may do so through the company’s call center by calling (671) 479-8888.

The introduction of the luxurious BSI package /charter service is sure to take the edge of the stresses of traveling, inconvenience of waiting in long lines, and booking hassles; guaranteed to make the client step off the plane relaxed and ready to “Party like a VIP in Paradise.” (PR)

